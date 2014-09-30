Steiger Dynamics Maven Pure Custom PC Review: Game In Silence

How We Tested Steiger Dynamics' Maven Pure Custom

Test Hardware Configurations Steiger Dynamics Maven Pure Custom System Builder Marathon $1600 Performance PC System Builder Marathon $1200 Enthusiast PC Processor (Overclock) Intel Core i7-4690K: 3.5-3.9 GHz, Four Physical CoresO/C to 4.30 GHz, 1.17 V Intel Core i7-4770K: 3.5 GHz-3.90 GHz, Four Physical CoresO/C to 4.20 GHz, 1.29 V Intel Core i5-4670K: 3.4-3.8 GHz, Four Physical CoresO/C to 4.3 GHz, 1.285 V Graphics (Overclock) EVGA GTX 770: 1085 MHz GPU, GDDR5-7000, no additional O/C PowerColor R9 290X: 1050 MHz GPU, GDDR5-5400O/C to 1100 MHz, GDDR5-6200 Powercolor R9 290: 975 MHz GPU, GDDR5-5000O/C to 1100 MHz, GDDR5-5600 Memory (Overclock) 16 GB Corsair DDR3-1866 CAS 9-10-9-27, 1.50 V, no O/C 8 GB G.Skill DDR3-1866 CAS 8-9-9-24, O/C to DDR3-2133 CL 9-10-10-27, 1.60 V 8 GB Team DDR3-1600 CAS 9-9-9-24, no O/C Motherboard (Overclock) Asus Z97-A: LGA 1150, Intel Z97 ExpressStock 100 MHz BCLK Asus Z97-A: LGA 1150, Intel Z97 ExpressStock 100 MHz BCLK ASRock Z97 Pro3: LGA 1150, Intel Z87 ExpressStock 100 MHz BCLK Case Steiger Dynamics Maven CM Storm Scout 2 Advanced Apevia X-Hermes CPU Cooler Corsair H60 Closed-Liquid Thermaltake NiC L32 Cooler Master Hyper 212 Plus Hard Drive 2x Kingston HyperX 3K SH103S3/120G in RAID 0 Samsung MZ-7TE250BW 250 GB SATA 6Gb/s SSD Western Digital Blue WD10EZEX 1 TB, 7200 RPM, 64 MB Cache Power Seasonic SS-660XP2: 660 W Modular, 80 PLUS Platinum Rosewill HIVE-750: 750 W Semi-Modular, 80 PLUS Bronze Corsair CX750: 750 W, 80 PLUS Bronze Software OS Microsoft Windows 8 Pro x64 Microsoft Windows 8 Pro x64 Microsoft Windows 8 Pro x64 Graphics Nvidia Forceware 340.52 AMD Catalyst 14.4 AMD Catalyst 14.4 Chipset Intel INF 9.4.0.1026 Intel INF 9.4.0.1026 Intel INF 9.4.0.1026

Building for reduced noise does have a few drawbacks; the Maven Pure Custom’s GeForce GTX 770 has to face off against the Radeon R9 290X and 290 from our previous System Builder Marathon. It’s at least 20 decibels quieter than my $1600 machine though, and for those who don’t remember the significance, decibels are on a logarithmic scale.