Steiger Dynamics Maven Pure Custom PC Review: Game In Silence

Results: 3D Games

Ultra HD might be the next standard in super-quality home theater displays, but they're still relatively rare in our living rooms. Our System Builder Marathon machines are instead set up for extreme desktop gaming. Trendsetters might like 4K, however, 5760x1080 would look pretty awesome as well on a trio of 48” displays.

The Maven Pure Custom barely survives Battlefield 4 at Ultra quality and 4800x900, forcing anyone looking to run at even higher resolutions (like 3840x2160) to drop to Medium quality defaults. Our best machine reaches 5760x1080 at Ultra quality, but again leaves little room for a 4K upgrade.

Barring any unforeseen circumstances, both of our noisier comparison machines appear to have enough power left to run Grid 2 at Ultra quality and 4K. The Maven Pure Custom is probably tapped-out at 5760x1080, but remember what I said about a wall of huge 1080p displays?

Arma 3 hammers all three machines, though the Maven Pure Custom barely stays above 20 FPS at 4800x900 and Ultra quality. Though the noisy machines are faster, all three need to drop to lower quality presets before running smoothly at 3840x2160.

At Ultra quality, Far Cry 3 finally pushes the Maven Pure Custom down to 1080p. That machine might have enough potential to hit 4K at the game’s High Quality preset, but the comparison systems are our only somewhat-secure bet against the future of high-quality panels.