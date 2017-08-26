Thermaltake View 71 TG EATX Case Review

Hardware Installation & Test Configuration

The hardest thing about building with the View 71 could be sorting through its mixed screw pack, which contains rubber motherboard spacers, additional standoffs for oversized motherboards, and fan screws in addition to the expected M3 and #6 case screws. Buyers also get a manual, cable ties, a PC (beep code) speaker, two 3-pin fan extensions, and an adapter socket for installing standoffs with a flat-head or #2 Phillips screwdriver.

The View 71 TG cable kit is straightforward, having only HD-Audio, USB 2.0 and USB 3.0 connectors, in addition to legacy front-panel leads. Legacy leads include a power LED connector that’s split to support both standard 2-pin and legacy 3-pin spacing.

We can’t imagine too many PC configurations that wouldn’t fit within the View 71 TG, though someone will likely comment on one. Users with super-long cards can remove or displace the hard drive cages, and those who would rather put oversized liquid cooling components in that space will find countless mounting points to attach them.

The finished build doesn’t look like most of Thermaltake’s press photos, since most of those showed either the RGB version or a complete system filled with additional LED fans. Thermaltake sent its three-fan RGB cooler for a later review, and adding it to this build could have allowed the approximation of certain press photos. Unfortunately for Thermaltake, we'll use our old “standardized” test chassis to test that additional component.

We haven’t exactly tested a perfect comparison case to the View 71 TG. The Crystal 570X includes both more fans and an RGB controller. The MasterCase Maker 5T has less glass. And the Enthoo Evolve is far closer to being a true mid-tower, yet these are all within the View 71 TG’s price class and target market. Though it only has a single glass panel, only the Dark Base Pro 900 has the size and component capacity to match the View 71 TG.

Test Configuration

















Drivers & Settings Chipset Intel INF 9.4.2.1019 CPU 4.2GHz (42x 100MHz) @ 1.2V Core Motherboard Firmware 17.8 (02/10/2015) RAM XMP CAS 16 Defaults (1.2V) Graphics Maximum Fan for Thermal Tests | Nvidia GeForce 347.52



