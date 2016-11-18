Thermaltake Toughpower DPS G RGB 850W PSU Review

The semi-digital platform, the silent operation and the decent performance of the +12V rail aren't good enough in this price level. The TPG-0850D-R has to face formidable opponents and it needs some major changes in its design, in order to do it effectively. A generous price cut would surely help as well.

TPG-0850D-R Power Supply Review

We recently reviewed a couple of high-end Thermaltake PSUs, both belonging to the company's flagship DPS G RGB Titanium line. Its TPG-1250-T got our attention first thanks to its semi-digital CWT platform (CST), which performs well. But aside from high capacity, the TPG-1250-T is also very expensive, putting it out of reach for many enthusiasts. For those who "only" need 850W and don't want to spend a fortune, the strongest member of TT's Toughpower DPS G RGB Gold line could be an answer. This unit is also made by CWT, but it uses a different platform (CSH) that features a digital interface, allowing the PSU to communicate through Thermaltake's Smart Power Management (SPM) software.

SPM was covered extensively in our TPG-1500D-T review. Besides usage data, alerts, and remote monitoring, the software also lets you shut down or restart your machine. You can access SPM either through a browser or by using TT's mobile app. For local management, you can also use the DPS G PC App 2.0 (or DPSApp, for short). It's easy to use and offers plenty of options, but is based on an outdated Flash platform that could create installation problems for some. The DPS App lets you keep an eye on efficiency, wattage, voltage, and temperature, along with certain CPU and GPU parameters. You can also set the fan profile to one of three modes: silent, performance, and zero fan (semi-passive mode). Plus, you're able to configure the fan's RGB lighting, which seems to be the key feature of this PSU.

The TPG-0850D-R looks a lot like its higher-end siblings with the well-ventilated chassis and modular cabling design. Its 850W maximum power is covered well by the number of included cables/connectors, while the CSH platform it employs is definitely a reliable choice. That's why TT supports this unit with an extra-long 10-year warranty, after all.

Specifications

Thermaltake TPG-0850D-R

We're looking at an 80 PLUS Gold-rated power supply with the 50℃ temperature rating recommended by the ATX specification. According to Thermaltake, peak power reaches 1020W, or 120% of the PSU's nominal max capacity. That's way up there, though you really shouldn't overload your power supply. If you do, peak power shouldn't be applied for more than a few seconds (a minute tops) or you risk destroying it.

The suite of protection features is complete, according to Thermaltake's spec sheet. Meanwhile, the cooling fan uses a hydro-dynamic bearing that sports a longer lifetime than double ball-bearing fans. This, along with Japanese capacitors, helps give the TPG-0850D-R a MTBF of 120,000 hours, even exceeding the generous warranty.

Finally, the unit's dimensions are on the large side considering you can find much shallower power supplies with similar capacity.

Power Specifications

Rail 3.3V 5V 12V 5VSB -12V Max. Power Amps 25 25 70.83 3 0.8 Watts 130 849.96 15 9.6 Total Max. Power (W) 850

The single +12V rail can deliver almost 850W, making it more than ample for high-end gaming PCs. The minor rails have increased capacity as well, with 130W maximum combined power. Modern systems don't use those rails much, so there's no need for higher amperage at 5V and 3.3V. On the other hand, the 5VSB rail is still important, and the stronger it is the better. Here, the 5VSB rail is rated at 3A, though according to our measurements over-current protection is set much higher, giving you plenty of headroom for transient loads.

Cables And Connectors

Modular Cables Description Cable Count Connector Count (Total) Gauge ATX connector 20+4 pin (600mm) 1 1 18AWG 4+4 pin EPS12V (600mm) 1 1 18AWG 6+2 pin PCIe (550mm+150mm) 3 6 18AWG SATA (540mm+150mm+150mm+150mm) 3 12 18AWG Four-pin Molex (550mm+150mm+150mm+150mm) 2 8 18AWG FDD Adapter (+100mm) 1 1 18AWG USB Cable (+600mm) 1 1 -

The PCIe connector count is sufficient for a 850W power supply. However, the single EPS connector looks odd. Normally a high-end 850W PSU should have two of them, both available at the same time.

At least the SATA connector count should cover your needs, and the number of peripheral four-pin Molex connectors is also high.

Power Distribution

Since this PSU features a single +12V rail, we do not have anything to say about its power distribution.

