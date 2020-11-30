Thermaltake Toughpower PF1 850W Power Supply Review

The Thermaltake PF1 850 has decent overall performance, but it doesn't standout in a category with stiff competition.

The Thermaltake Toughpower PF1 with 850-watt max power is a decent PSU, but it cannot compete with the leaders in this price range (>$170), where the competition is stiff. The Corsair HX850 and the Seasonic Focus Plus Platinum with similar capacity offer higher performance, so the Toughpower PF1 850 isn't among our best PSU picks. With a notable discount, this unit would be much more attractive since it packs many good features.

We have already taken a look at the Toughpower PF1 with 750W max power, which left a good impression. It is time now for the strongest member of the line to prove its worth. With 850W capacity, this PSU can handle a power-hungry CPU and GPU combo, for example, an Intel i9-10900K or AMD Ryzen 9 5950x and an Nvidia RTX 3080 or AMD RX 6800XT.

HKC makes all Thermaltake PF1 units. This OEM is not as popular as CWT, Great Wall, FSP, and the other large manufacturers, and it is mostly enrolled in mainstream categories. That said, it is nice to see a new player in the high-end category since it breaks the monotony and provides more choices to buyers. It has to offer good performance though, to meet the competition in this category.

On the 80 PLUS scale, the PF1 850 is classified as Platinum, while in Cybenetics, it earns the ETA-A and LAMBDA-A- efficiency and noise ratings. All cables are modular, and the cooling fan uses a hydraulic bearing with long life under normal operating temperatures. Finally, the PSU features semi-passive operation, meaning that its cooling fan doesn't spin at low loads to keep the noise output low. You can toggle this mode off if you want the fan to run constantly.

Thermaltake Toughpower PF1 850W Specifications

Manufacturer (OEM) HKC Max. DC Output 850W Efficiency 80 PLUS Platinum, ETA-A (88-91%) Noise LAMBDA-A- (25-30 dB[A]) Modular ✓ (Fully) Intel C6/C7 Power State Support ✓ Operating Temperature (Continuous Full Load) 0 - 50°C Over Voltage Protection ✓ Under Voltage Protection ✓ Over Power Protection ✓ Over Current (+12V) Protection ✓ Over Temperature Protection ✓ Short Circuit Protection ✓ Surge Protection ✓ Inrush Current Protection ✓ Fan Failure Protection ✗ No Load Operation ✓ Cooling 120mm Hydraulic Bearing Fan [TT-1225 (XW12025MS)] Semi-Passive Operation ✓ (selectable) Dimensions (W x H x D) 150 x 85 x 140mm Weight 1.25 kg (2.76 lb) Form Factor ATX12V v2.4, EPS 2.92 Warranty 10 Years

Power Specifications

Rail 3.3V 5V 12V 5VSB -12V Max. Power Amps 20 20 70 2.5 0.3 Watts 100 840 12.5 3.6 Total Max. Power (W) 850

Cables & Connectors

Modular Cables Cable Count Connector Count (Total) Gauge In Cable Capacitors ATX connector 20+4 pin (600mm) 1 1 16-18AWG No 4+4 pin EPS12V (650mm) 2 2 16AWG No 6+2 pin PCIe (500mm+150mm) 3 6 16-18AWG No SATA (520mm+150mm+150mm+150mm) 3 12 18AWG No 4-pin Molex (490mm+150mm+150mm+150mm) 1 4 18AWG No FDD Adapter (+100mm) 1 1 22AWG No AC Power Cord (1400mm) - C13 coupler 1 1 18AWG -

There are plenty of cables and connectors, including two EPS, six PCIe, twelve SATA and four 4-pin Molex. There is even an FDD adapter provided for those of you that might need one. Cable length is satisfactory, and it is nice to see an adequate distance between the peripheral connectors. Lastly, there are no in-cable caps, which make cable routing a tough task.

Component Analysis

We strongly encourage you to have a look at our PSUs 101 article, which provides valuable information about PSUs and their operation, allowing you to better understand the components we're about to discuss.

General Information - Manufacturer (OEM) HKC PCB Type Double Sided Primary Side - Transient Filter 6x Y caps, 2x X caps, 2x CM chokes Inrush Protection NTC Thermistor 2.5D-15 (2.5Ohm) & Relay Bridge Rectifier(s) 2x GBU1506L (600V, 15A @ 100°C) APFC MOSFETs 2x Lonten LSB65R070GF (650V, 30A @ 100°C, Rds(on): 0.07Ohm) APFC Boost Diode 1x Global Power Technology G3S06510H (650V, 10A @ 120°C) Bulk Cap(s) 2x Rubycon (420V, 390uF each or 780uF combined, 2,000h @ 105°C, MXH) Main Switchers 2x NCE Power NCE65TF130F (650V, 18A @ 100°C, Rds(on): 0.13Ohm) APFC Controller Champion CM6500UNX Resonant Controller Champion CM6901X Topology Primary side: APFC, Half-Bridge & LLC converter Secondary side: Synchronous Rectification & DC-DC converters Secondary Side - +12V MOSFETs 6x Advanced Power AP4N1R8CMT-A (45V, 32A @ 70°C, Rds(on): 1.8mOhm) 5V & 3.3V DC-DC Converters: 4x Advanced Power AP4024GEMT (30V, 20.9A @ 70°C, Rds(on): 4.5mOhm) PWM Controllers: 2x ANPEC APW7164 Filtering Capacitors Electrolytic: 1x Nippon Chemi-Con (4-10,000h @ 105°C, KY), 2x Nippon Chemi-Con (4-10,000h @ 105°C, KYA), 5x Nippon Chemi-Con (1-5,000h @ 105°C, KZE), 1x Nippon Chemi-Con (6-10,000h @ 105°C, KZM) Polymer: 21x NIC Supervisor IC Sitronix ST9S313-DAG (OVP, UVP, SCP) Fan Model Thermaltake TT-1225 (XW12025MS) (120mm, 12V, 0.30A, Hydraulic Bearing Fan) 5VSB Circuit - Rectifier 1x SB1045L SBR (45V, 10A) Standby PWM Controller Excelliance MOS Corporation EM8564A

This a platform by HKC, a manufacturer that we have never encountered before in the high-end category. The design is clean, allowing for increased airflow, and the lack of proper heat sinks on the secondary side makes a huge impression. On the contrary, the heat sink on the primary side is quite large, always for this efficiency category's standards. HKC used good electrolytic caps and an HDB fan. The FETs look to be of good quality, too.

The transient filter does a decent job of suppressing EMI emissions. The only problem is that it doesn't include an MOV, which protects against voltage surges. Finally, there is an NTC thermistor-relay combo for lowering the inrush currents.

The pair of bridge rectifiers can handle up to 30A of current, so it easily meets this unit's demands.

The APFC converter uses two Lonten FETs. We have never heard of this brand before, but these FETs look good. They have low RDS (on), minimizing energy losses. Rubycon provides the bulk caps, so there is no doubt about their quality. Finally, the APFC controller is a Champion CM6500UNX IC.

The primary switching FETs are by NCE Power and are arranged into a half-bridge topology. The LLC resonant controller is a Champion CM6901X IC, which is widely used in high-efficiency platforms. Besides the resonant converter, it also controls the 12V FETs.

The 12V FETs are soldered on the top side of the PCB. Usually, these FETs are on the PCB's solder side, and some manufacturers also use the PSU's chassis to cool them down through thermal pads. The advantage of having them in this area is that the unit's fan can directly cool them.

A pair of VRMs generate the minor rails, having in total four FETs and two PWM controllers.

All electrolytic caps on the secondary side are provided by Chemi-Con, while NIC makes the polymer caps. HKC used quality caps to offer a longer life on this platform.

The 5VSB circuit uses an EM8564A PWM controller and a single SB1045L SBR on its secondary side.

The modular board is overloaded with sockets since this PSU has many modular cables. It also hosts eleven polymer caps.

But there is not much to see on the solder side of the PCB.

The cooling fan measures 120mm across, and it uses a hydraulic bearing, so it will have a long life as long as you don't stress it with high operating temperatures (greater than 40 degrees Celsius).

