Thermaltake Toughpower DPS G 1200W PSU Review

Performance, Performance Per Dollar, Noise And Efficiency Ratings
Performance Rating
The following graph shows the TPG-1200D-P's total performance rating, comparing it to other units we have tested in the past. To be more specific, the tested unit is shown as 100 percent and every other unit's performance is shown relative to it.
This is a good performer. Unfortunately for Thermaltake, the competition is very tough. With better ripple suppression on the +12V and 3.3V rails, the TPG-1200D-P would earn a notably higher relative performance score, likely landing on par with the Rosewill and be quiet! units.
Performance Per Dollar
The following chart may be the most interesting to many of you because it depicts the TPG-1200D-P's performance-per-dollar score. We looked up the current price of each PSU on popular online shops and used those prices and all relative performance numbers to calculate the index. If the specific unit wasn't available in the United States, we searched for it in popular European Union shops, converting the listed price to USD (without VAT). Note that all of the numbers in the following graph are normalized by the rated power of each PSU.
A high price and merely modest performance drop Thermaltake's contender to the bottom of this chart. If it wants to rank higher, Thermaltake needs to hit a lower price point among strong competition.
Noise Rating
The graph below depicts the cooling fan's average noise over the PSU's operating range, with an ambient temperature between 28 degrees C and 30 degrees C (82 degrees F to 86 degrees F).
Only the Dark Power P11-1200 offers noticeably quieter operation than Thermaltake's TPG-1200D-P.
Under light and moderate loads, the TPG-1200D-P is silent. However, if you push it hard, the fan gets uncomfortably loud, reaching (and then exceeding under full load) 50 dB(A).
Efficiency Rating
The following graph shows the PSU's average efficiency throughout its operating range, with an ambient temperature between 28 degrees C and 30 degrees C.
Efficiency is on par with competing Platinum-rated PSUs. Thermaltake's TPG-1200D-P fares well here.
"※Note: The Adobe Flash Player ActiveX 20.0.0 version or above might NOT be compatible DPS G PC App."
http://www.thermaltake.com/dpsappdownload.aspx?type=dpsapp
or
"※Note: The DPS G PC App requires Adobe Flash Player Version 2.0.0.270 or above and Microsoft .NET Version 4.5 or above."
http://www.thermaltake.com/DPSGApp2download.aspx?type=dpsgapp2
:lol: It would be great for litecoining machines. :)
In my case, I had no Flash on my system at all. I consider it dangerous and useless. But in order to operate DPSApp I first installed the latest version of Flash and the DPSApp crashes every time i try to open the GUI. Only on the v15 I manage to make it work. :sarcastic:
Why? It is the standby power? What modern system needs more than 15W standby?
it failed the hold up requirement, regulation and ripple is mediocre at best, it's hideous and single rail designs really need to go from PSUs this powerful. 100 amperes is enough to arc weld! if the DSP malfunctions and send 100 amps down your motherboard or GPU, it'll set your house on fire. this isn't really a problem with old school analog designs. but with anything digitally controlled, bugs are always a concern.
AX1200i is a way better performer in pretty much every metric, has a 10 year warranty these days, and individually sleeved cables are relatively cheap and readily available.