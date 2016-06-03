Thermaltake Toughpower DPS G 1200W PSU Review

Performance, Performance Per Dollar, Noise And Efficiency Ratings

Performance Rating

The following graph shows the TPG-1200D-P's total performance rating, comparing it to other units we have tested in the past. To be more specific, the tested unit is shown as 100 percent and every other unit's performance is shown relative to it.

This is a good performer. Unfortunately for Thermaltake, the competition is very tough. With better ripple suppression on the +12V and 3.3V rails, the TPG-1200D-P would earn a notably higher relative performance score, likely landing on par with the Rosewill and be quiet! units.

Performance Per Dollar

The following chart may be the most interesting to many of you because it depicts the TPG-1200D-P's performance-per-dollar score. We looked up the current price of each PSU on popular online shops and used those prices and all relative performance numbers to calculate the index. If the specific unit wasn't available in the United States, we searched for it in popular European Union shops, converting the listed price to USD (without VAT). Note that all of the numbers in the following graph are normalized by the rated power of each PSU.

A high price and merely modest performance drop Thermaltake's contender to the bottom of this chart. If it wants to rank higher, Thermaltake needs to hit a lower price point among strong competition.

Noise Rating

The graph below depicts the cooling fan's average noise over the PSU's operating range, with an ambient temperature between 28 degrees C and 30 degrees C (82 degrees F to 86 degrees F).

Only the Dark Power P11-1200 offers noticeably quieter operation than Thermaltake's TPG-1200D-P.

Under light and moderate loads, the TPG-1200D-P is silent. However, if you push it hard, the fan gets uncomfortably loud, reaching (and then exceeding under full load) 50 dB(A).

Efficiency Rating

The following graph shows the PSU's average efficiency throughout its operating range, with an ambient temperature between 28 degrees C and 30 degrees C.

Efficiency is on par with competing Platinum-rated PSUs. Thermaltake's TPG-1200D-P fares well here.