Phison S10: Toshiba MLC And TLC Versus Micron L95B MLC

4KB Random Write Steady State Performance

The first image that shows the preconditioning phase is all but useless with this many drives, particularly when they all have such a large spread between high and low performance.

The second image offers a clearer look at what the drives do once they're in steady state. We see there is more of a relationship between capacity and low steady state performance than there is the type of flash used. The TLC burst increases are spread further out than the spikes with MLC.