Phison S10: Toshiba MLC And TLC Versus Micron L95B MLC

4KB Random Write Steady State Performance
Image 1 of 2
Image 2 of 2
The first image that shows the preconditioning phase is all but useless with this many drives, particularly when they all have such a large spread between high and low performance.
The second image offers a clearer look at what the drives do once they're in steady state. We see there is more of a relationship between capacity and low steady state performance than there is the type of flash used. The TLC burst increases are spread further out than the spikes with MLC.
Yeah so many typos I almost thought they actually did get 5 terabyte SSDs somehow.
It is kinda disappointing to see TLCs being outperformed so brutally. I guess increased SLC buffer should mitigate the problem? Samsung already has like this in the EVO 2TB so what do you think Chris?
Also, does lithography has anything to do with performance? I mean Micron's NANDs are close to Toshiba's MLCs and Micron's cells are just 1nm bigger than Toshiba's MLCs. Can this be co-related somehow?