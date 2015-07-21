Phison S10: Toshiba MLC And TLC Versus Micron L95B MLC

Latency Tests
The latency charts show how heavy workloads can affect performance negatively. When it comes to latency, we're really talking about the user experience. The best SSDs deliver an instant response when you need it. Applications open as you release the mouse button from a double-click. On the other end of the spectrum, disk drives introduce a pause between your request and the time you see action.
Under heavy workloads, TLC yields performance in the middle of those two extremes. Under lighter workloads, TLC-based SSDs perform more like MLC-equipped drives thanks to the pSLC buffer that keeps performance high until the buffer is full.
Yeah so many typos I almost thought they actually did get 5 terabyte SSDs somehow.
It is kinda disappointing to see TLCs being outperformed so brutally. I guess increased SLC buffer should mitigate the problem? Samsung already has like this in the EVO 2TB so what do you think Chris?
Also, does lithography has anything to do with performance? I mean Micron's NANDs are close to Toshiba's MLCs and Micron's cells are just 1nm bigger than Toshiba's MLCs. Can this be co-related somehow?