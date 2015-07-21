Phison S10: Toshiba MLC And TLC Versus Micron L95B MLC

Sequential Write
We really want to pay close attention to write performance. These days, enthusiasts pay more for this specification since read performance is almost always at the limit of SATA 6Gb/s anyway.
The two smaller drives with Toshiba A19 TLC get close enough to steady state during this portion of the test script that their numbers waver. We also see that a capacity advantage doesn't always translate to significantly higher write performance when it comes to TLC flash. The 960GB TLC drive delivers less sequential write performance than the smaller 480GB MLC versions. The same performance drop-off also occurs in the 480GB TLC drive compared to 240GB MLC drives.
Yeah so many typos I almost thought they actually did get 5 terabyte SSDs somehow.
It is kinda disappointing to see TLCs being outperformed so brutally. I guess increased SLC buffer should mitigate the problem? Samsung already has like this in the EVO 2TB so what do you think Chris?
Also, does lithography has anything to do with performance? I mean Micron's NANDs are close to Toshiba's MLCs and Micron's cells are just 1nm bigger than Toshiba's MLCs. Can this be co-related somehow?