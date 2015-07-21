Phison S10: Toshiba MLC And TLC Versus Micron L95B MLC

Random Read
Our random read tests, just like the sequential read tests, show similar performance across all drives. In short, Toshiba MLC flash delivers higher random read performance than Micron's 16nm MLC. This is a lesson that goes all the way back to the 3xnm lithography days. The difference is small on the desktop, however, enterprise SSD users are more sensitive to it. OCZ even took advantage of Toshiba's higher random performance when it released a series of products with Max IOPS branding.
Yeah so many typos I almost thought they actually did get 5 terabyte SSDs somehow.
It is kinda disappointing to see TLCs being outperformed so brutally. I guess increased SLC buffer should mitigate the problem? Samsung already has like this in the EVO 2TB so what do you think Chris?
Also, does lithography has anything to do with performance? I mean Micron's NANDs are close to Toshiba's MLCs and Micron's cells are just 1nm bigger than Toshiba's MLCs. Can this be co-related somehow?