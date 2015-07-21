Phison S10: Toshiba MLC And TLC Versus Micron L95B MLC

Random Read

Our random read tests, just like the sequential read tests, show similar performance across all drives. In short, Toshiba MLC flash delivers higher random read performance than Micron's 16nm MLC. This is a lesson that goes all the way back to the 3xnm lithography days. The difference is small on the desktop, however, enterprise SSD users are more sensitive to it. OCZ even took advantage of Toshiba's higher random performance when it released a series of products with Max IOPS branding.