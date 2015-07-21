Phison S10: Toshiba MLC And TLC Versus Micron L95B MLC

Random Write

Image 1 of 3 Image 2 of 3 Image 3 of 3

Toshiba A19 TLC takes a large performance hit in the random write category. At QD32, TLC delivers around one-third the random write performance of MLC flash from Toshiba and Micron. The MLC advantage is even greater at 256GB. We expected the 16-package TLC to perform a better than it did, if only because of the increased parallelism. It will be interesting to see what happens when a company uses just eight packages with TLC; performance may drop down to 10,000 random write IOPS.

At a queue depth of one and two, the TLC drives close the gap. TLC-based products will make up the entry-level SSD market, so they'll be used for Web surfing, light gaming and general productivity tasks. Their performance is ample for those activities, and still well beyond what you'd get from a disk drive.