Phison S10: Toshiba MLC And TLC Versus Micron L95B MLC

128KB Sequential Mixed-Workload Steady State Performance
Image 1 of 3
Image 2 of 3
Image 3 of 3
Measuring sequential steady state performance, we get back to the results we expected, with Toshiba 15nm MLC outperforming Micron MLC as the TLC flash trails.
On the line chart, we also get to see 100% sequential steady state write performance. All three of the TLC drives deliver around 100 MB/s regardless of capacity. This is true TLC sequential write performance without emulated SLC buffers increasing burst performance.
Yeah so many typos I almost thought they actually did get 5 terabyte SSDs somehow.
It is kinda disappointing to see TLCs being outperformed so brutally. I guess increased SLC buffer should mitigate the problem? Samsung already has like this in the EVO 2TB so what do you think Chris?
Also, does lithography has anything to do with performance? I mean Micron's NANDs are close to Toshiba's MLCs and Micron's cells are just 1nm bigger than Toshiba's MLCs. Can this be co-related somehow?