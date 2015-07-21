Phison S10: Toshiba MLC And TLC Versus Micron L95B MLC

128KB Sequential Mixed-Workload Steady State Performance

Measuring sequential steady state performance, we get back to the results we expected, with Toshiba 15nm MLC outperforming Micron MLC as the TLC flash trails.

On the line chart, we also get to see 100% sequential steady state write performance. All three of the TLC drives deliver around 100 MB/s regardless of capacity. This is true TLC sequential write performance without emulated SLC buffers increasing burst performance.