ViewSonic VX2475Smhl-4K 24-Inch UHD Monitor Review

Packaging, Physical Layout And Accessories

The VX2475Smhl-4K arrived in a box barely bigger than the panel itself. However, it's reasonably well-protected from damage by the usual rigid Styrofoam and double-corrugated cardboard. If you get one through mail order, we suggest inspecting the contents if your carton looks damaged.

The cable bundle is fairly minimal; you only get an external power brick and an HDMI cable. You can use the monitor at its 3840x2160 native resolution over HDMI if your video card has a version 2.0 output. Also in the box is a CD containing the user manual and drivers. Printed materials include connection and assembly guides.

Product 360

The base and upright snap onto the back of the panel after they're assembled with a captive bolt. The stand is secure with a sufficient footprint to keep the monitor from tipping, but we found it a little wobbly. The lone adjustment is tilt and its hinge point is at the bottom of the panel rather than the center as we're accustomed to.

The VX2475Smhl-4K is nicely styled with a gloss-black bezel and a strip of clear plastic trim across the bottom. The border is a little wider than most at around three-quarters of an inch on the sides. The screen coating absorbs light very well without imparting grain or other artifacts. That's a good thing too considering the nearly 187ppi pixel density! Even though text in Windows is extremely small, it's perfectly legible. We turned the dpi scaling up to 150 percent for our hands-on tests.

OSD buttons are under the center of the bezel behind the aforementioned plastic trim strip. Small and rather difficult to see icons are molded in, telling you their function. We were able to operate by feel after a short while, but after being spoiled by the joystick controllers from BenQ and others, old-school keys like this are becoming so last year.

The side profile is reasonably slim at about 2.25 inches. You can see some nice styling cues in the way the power bulge tapers down to the edges and the vents form a nice curve. Sadly, there is no USB hub in evidence.

The soft curves are easier to see in this rear-panel photo. The finish is a brushed texture with the ViewSonic logo prominently displayed in white. You can see how the stand is anchored at the bottom rather than the center. This makes the whole package feel a little less solid. Fortunately, there is a 100mm VESA mount in the appropriate spot so you can use your own stand or bracket.

Inputs face downwards and consist of a single DisplayPort 1.2a and two HDMI 2.0 connectors. One of the HDMI connectors is MHL-compatible for easy hook-up of smartphones or tablets; and both will support the VX2475Smhl-4K's full native resolution with an appropriate graphics board. The far-right jack is a headphone output. There are small internal speakers that can play audio from either the HDMI or DP inputs.