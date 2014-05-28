Benchmarked: How Well Does Watch Dogs Run On your PC?

Results: Low Detail, 1280x720

Our first tests were run on low-end graphics cards from the Radeon HD 6450 and GeForce GT 630 GDDR5 to the Radeon R7 250X and GeForce GTX 650. We chose the minimum detail settings coupled with FXAA anti-aliasing at 1280x720.

The Radeon HD 6450 is unplayable, but the GeForce GT 630 GDDR5 and Radeon R7 240 squeeze out passable performance with 27- and 30-FPS minimums, respectively. AMD's Radeon R7 250X leads the budget pack, never dropping below 70 FPS.

Frame rates over time are fairly consistent with this class of graphics card. Nvidia's GeForce GTX 650 barely drops below the 60 FPS threshold, and the Radeon R7 250X remains above this chart's upper bound.

There's a significant amount of frame time variance, which manifests as occasional stutters on the affected cards. AMD's Radeon HD 6450 is affected most, though the Radeon R7 240 also suffers compared to the competition.