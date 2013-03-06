Four More Closed-Loop Liquid Coolers Take On The NH-D14

NZXT Kraken X40
NZXT was the impetus for today’s follow-up comparison, as its products showed up a little too late for our previous round-up. Among these were the Kraken X60, which doesn't fit any of our recently-reviewed cases, and the Kraken X40 tested today.
The X40 is NZXT’s single-fan alternative to the double-width X60. Both products are equipped with the company’s low-noise 140 mm fan. Unfortunately, most cases that support dual 140 mm coolers still don’t have enough space above the motherboard for a radiator in that location. However, most modern performance-oriented cases do have a 140 mm exhaust fan, so the single-width X40 simply mounts in this location.
NZXT diverges from the familiar Asetek design of several competitors by equipping the X40 with software fan controls via a USB header. Meanwhile, pump and fan power is still supplied by the CPU’s fan connector.
Asetek-supplied mounting brackets remain, though. Dual-position spacers select between either LGA 1155/1156 or LGA 1366/2011 spacing. The alternative AMD installation kit replaces a motherboard’s original four-screw (or pin) bracket.
http://www.tomshardware.com/reviews/water2.0-extreme-kraken-x40-hydro-h90-elc120,3434-13.html
Doesn't really justify buying one of these over an NH-D14, really only to say that you have "water cooling."
I've had my Noctua D14 for almost two years now. It's one of the best investments I've made in my PC. If i needed better cooling, i would just buy a third fan for the D14, and it would drop a few degree's and give better cooling than all but the top to Closed-loop coolers tested here. Plus I'd have lower noise.
If room is not a problem there is NO reason to get a closed-loop system. A D14 with a third fan is $100 and is out performed only in thermals by more expensive and louder CL coolers.
I understand the issue of weight. But saving 2-3 degree's on cpu (aside from the TT 2.0) isn't worth your mobo gaining 15-17 degree's which results in a much hotter system and more stress on all your other components.
Theoretically, the more cooling the space, the more efficient.
You should have compared air coolers to other air coolers, then compared single fan 120mm and 140mm CLC with other single fan CLC and then do a dual fan CLC vs. other dual fan CLC.
I mean, come on, I'm glad you reviewed this, but you should have at least took the best air cooler, single fan CLC, and dual fan CLC in the current market and then tested and compared results.
I'm surprised why Noctua hasn't included their newest fans in their coolers. I'm sure its holding many potential customers off.