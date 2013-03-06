Four More Closed-Loop Liquid Coolers Take On The NH-D14

NZXT Kraken X40

NZXT was the impetus for today’s follow-up comparison, as its products showed up a little too late for our previous round-up. Among these were the Kraken X60, which doesn't fit any of our recently-reviewed cases, and the Kraken X40 tested today.

The X40 is NZXT’s single-fan alternative to the double-width X60. Both products are equipped with the company’s low-noise 140 mm fan. Unfortunately, most cases that support dual 140 mm coolers still don’t have enough space above the motherboard for a radiator in that location. However, most modern performance-oriented cases do have a 140 mm exhaust fan, so the single-width X40 simply mounts in this location.

NZXT diverges from the familiar Asetek design of several competitors by equipping the X40 with software fan controls via a USB header. Meanwhile, pump and fan power is still supplied by the CPU’s fan connector.

Asetek-supplied mounting brackets remain, though. Dual-position spacers select between either LGA 1155/1156 or LGA 1366/2011 spacing. The alternative AMD installation kit replaces a motherboard’s original four-screw (or pin) bracket.