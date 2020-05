OCZ Vertex 2 (E series, VTX2E120G, 120 GB)

There's not a lot we can add for the Vertex 2 "E" if you already read the previous Vertex 2 discussion. "E" models are slightly faster, but both are already as fast as they can be in all workloads, including 4K random writes. In the end, the main difference remains capacity and cost. We found that overall results don’t vary much.