Tom's Hardware's Summer Guide: 17 SSDs Rounded Up

Asax Server One 120 (200 GB)

The Server One 120 belongs to Asax's professional line, available in 50, 100, 200 and 400 GB capacities with SATA 3Gb/s interfaces. This is a SandForce SF-1200-based device and delivers higher peak throughput than the Leopard Hunt II, but also slightly lower minimum transfer rates. The Server One 120 uses more expensive SLC flash memory. This is typically a big advantage compared to mainstream MLC memory, but Asax surprisingly fails to beat other MLC products based on SandForce controllers.

In particular, 4K random reads are faster on the other SandForce SSDs, namely the Intel X25 devices and Crucial’s RealSSD. 4K random writes are even significantly faster on the MLC SandForce-based devices and, once again, the RealSSD. Asax's application performance remains above the average in this roundup. However, considering the higher price of the Server One's SLC flash memory, we’d recommend picking a different drive for a client SSD (Ed.: due to Asax's lack of availability, it looks like you won't have a choice anyway, unless you can get your hands on one of these drives).