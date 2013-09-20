Haswell-Based Xeon E3-1200: Three Generations, Benchmarked

Results: Media Encoding

Media work is exceedingly common in the workstation space. While a lot of the heavy lifting happens on multi-processor Xeon E5 and Opteron machines, single-socket Xeon E3s are still ample for more mainstream workloads.

TotalCode Studio

Our threaded TotalCode Studio test conveys an approximately 13% improvement moving from the Xeon E3-1275 to the -1275 v3. Of course, if you're working with lots of data, that speed-up can be quite significant in absolute terms.

HandBrake

Getting a Handbrake benchmark to work well across 32+ or more cores is more difficult than running it on a quad-core, Hyper-Threaded CPU, which it's already tuned to utilize.

As we've seen before, the largest speed-up happens from Xeon E3-1275 to -1275 v2, since we get all of the Ivy Bridge improvements, plus 100 MHz and DDR3-1600 support. Haswell maintains a lot of the same specs, but is still tuned for better per-core/clock performance.

iTunes

iTunes is a decidedly consumer-oriented piece of software, and our benchmark is single-threaded. So, the double-digit performance gains we measure going from Sandy Bridge to Haswell are attributable to a small frequency increase, memory bandwidth, and, most significantly, IPC improvements.

LAME

Our LAME results typically mirror iTunes, since both are single-threaded metrics. In this case, there's a little more improvement from Xeon E3-1275 to -1275 v2, while the shift from v2 to v3 conveys IPC enhancements.