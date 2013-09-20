Haswell-Based Xeon E3-1200: Three Generations, Benchmarked

Results: Media Encoding
Media work is exceedingly common in the workstation space. While a lot of the heavy lifting happens on multi-processor Xeon E5 and Opteron machines, single-socket Xeon E3s are still ample for more mainstream workloads.
TotalCode Studio
Our threaded TotalCode Studio test conveys an approximately 13% improvement moving from the Xeon E3-1275 to the -1275 v3. Of course, if you're working with lots of data, that speed-up can be quite significant in absolute terms.
HandBrake
Getting a Handbrake benchmark to work well across 32+ or more cores is more difficult than running it on a quad-core, Hyper-Threaded CPU, which it's already tuned to utilize.
As we've seen before, the largest speed-up happens from Xeon E3-1275 to -1275 v2, since we get all of the Ivy Bridge improvements, plus 100 MHz and DDR3-1600 support. Haswell maintains a lot of the same specs, but is still tuned for better per-core/clock performance.
iTunes
iTunes is a decidedly consumer-oriented piece of software, and our benchmark is single-threaded. So, the double-digit performance gains we measure going from Sandy Bridge to Haswell are attributable to a small frequency increase, memory bandwidth, and, most significantly, IPC improvements.
LAME
Our LAME results typically mirror iTunes, since both are single-threaded metrics. In this case, there's a little more improvement from Xeon E3-1275 to -1275 v2, while the shift from v2 to v3 conveys IPC enhancements.
I think 'meh' will be the overwhelming majority consensus on this chip
That's kind of the way I see it. I don't think the Xeon is anything to write home about like some people on this board do, but the average user and/or gamer won't notice a lick of difference between an i5, i7, and low end Xeon. I would only recommend them in instances of things like Photoshop and heavy duty CS5 usage, but even then an i7-4770K or i7-4820K would be a better choice.
The only real threat from ARM is to profit margins: once ARM catches up, it may become more difficult for Intel to maintain the large premiums they currently command across most markets.
In addition, the chipsets and platforms used with Xeons are more stringently held to industry standards, making them known quantities for device makers. Enterprise raid controllers are frequently unsupported on a standard desktop system with a Core i7 4770 and Z87 chipset, while they would be supported on a Xeon E3-1275v3 with a C226 chipset, even though the actual silicon design is exactly the same between the two.
There really isn't any difference in the silicon itself between a Haswell Core i7 and a Haswell Xeon E3, so there won't be a performance difference. The difference is in the stability of equipment surrounding each.
the1kingbob - I have AMD Opteron 3000, 4000 and 6000 series chips in the lab and use them daily. The Operton 3300 series would be the closest platform but the performance is significantly behind the Haswell Xeon E3-1275 V3. Those Opterons also do not have integrated GPUs like the E3-12x5 V1 V2 and V3 chips so are hard to compare.
Yes, Intel released some cut-down x86 chips to compete with ARM for low-power market segments but this is only a temporary fix since Intel will likely add much of that stuff back in to keep up with ARM as ARM performance ramps up. The interesting part in 3-5 years will be where ARM will go once they hit the same steep diminishing return slope AMD and Intel are on.