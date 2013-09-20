Trending

Haswell-Based Xeon E3-1200: Three Generations, Benchmarked

Three Generations Of Xeon E3-1275 CPUs

Intel maintained processor interface compatibility between the Sandy and Ivy Bridge-based Xeon E3s, both of which dropped into LGA 1155 sockets. In most cases, upgrading from one to the other was achievable through a firmware update. With the introduction of Haswell, notable changes (such as the fully-integrated voltage regulator) necessitate a new interface called LGA 1150, which naturally requires updated motherboards and platforms.

ProcessorArchitectureManufacturing ProcessInterfaceIntroduced
Intel Xeon E3-1200Sandy Bridge32 nmLGA 11552011
Intel Xeon E3-1200 v2Ivy Bridge22 nmLGA 11552012
Intel Xeon E3-1200 v3Haswell22 nmLGA 11502013

In addition to the interface change that happened between Ivy Bridge and Haswell, Intel also transitioned to 22 nm manufacturing between Sandy and Ivy Bridge, true to its tick-tock cadence. The primary beneficiary of this technology advancement was the mobile segment. But because Intel's Xeon E3-1200 series leverages the same architectures as Intel's Core i3, i5, and i7 CPUs, those mobility-oriented enhancements (primarily affecting power) make their way into the Xeon line-up, too.

Up until recently, the Xeon E5s were all based on the older 32 nm Sandy Bridge-EP/EN architecture. Intel introduced its v2 family at IDF earlier in the month. But the company is still one generation behind in the Xeon E5 series compared to these Haswell-based E3s.

In terms of specifications, the following table compares all three generations:

Xeon E3-1275Xeon E3-1275 v2Xeon E3-1275 v3
# of Cores4
# of Threads8
Base Clock Rate3.4 GHz3.5 GHz
Max. Turbo Boost Frequency3.8 GHz3.9 GHz
Shared L3 Cache8 MB
Instruction Set ExtensionsSSE4.1/4.2, AVXSSE 4.1/4.2, AVX 2.0
Thermal Design Power95 W77 W84 W
Max. Memory32 GB, Unbuffered ECC DDR3
Max. Memory Data RateDDR3-1066/1333DDR3-1333/1600
# of Memory Channels2
Max. Memory Bandwidth21 GB/s25.6 GB/s
Processor GraphicsHD Graphics P3000HD Graphics P4000HD Graphics P4600
Graphics Base Frequency850 MHz650 MHz350 MHz
Graphics Max. Dynamic Frequency1.35 GHz1.25 GHz1.25 GHz
# of Displays Supported23
PCI Express Revision2.03.0
Quick Sync VideoYes
vProYes
VT-x with EPTYes
VT-dYes
TXTYes
AES-NIYes
TSX-NINoYes

The changes from one launch to the next are apparent, and the most noteworthy evolution, ironically, might be processor-based graphics. Intel is leaning on its HD Graphics 4600 implementation; again, there are no Iris Pro 5200-equipped Xeons. The HD Graphics P4600 engine sports 20 execution units, or four more than the generation prior.

