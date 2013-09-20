Haswell-Based Xeon E3-1200: Three Generations, Benchmarked

Three Generations Of Xeon E3-1275 CPUs

Intel maintained processor interface compatibility between the Sandy and Ivy Bridge-based Xeon E3s, both of which dropped into LGA 1155 sockets. In most cases, upgrading from one to the other was achievable through a firmware update. With the introduction of Haswell, notable changes (such as the fully-integrated voltage regulator) necessitate a new interface called LGA 1150, which naturally requires updated motherboards and platforms.

Processor Architecture Manufacturing Process Interface Introduced Intel Xeon E3-1200 Sandy Bridge 32 nm LGA 1155 2011 Intel Xeon E3-1200 v2 Ivy Bridge 22 nm LGA 1155 2012 Intel Xeon E3-1200 v3 Haswell 22 nm LGA 1150 2013

In addition to the interface change that happened between Ivy Bridge and Haswell, Intel also transitioned to 22 nm manufacturing between Sandy and Ivy Bridge, true to its tick-tock cadence. The primary beneficiary of this technology advancement was the mobile segment. But because Intel's Xeon E3-1200 series leverages the same architectures as Intel's Core i3, i5, and i7 CPUs, those mobility-oriented enhancements (primarily affecting power) make their way into the Xeon line-up, too.

Up until recently, the Xeon E5s were all based on the older 32 nm Sandy Bridge-EP/EN architecture. Intel introduced its v2 family at IDF earlier in the month. But the company is still one generation behind in the Xeon E5 series compared to these Haswell-based E3s.

In terms of specifications, the following table compares all three generations:

Xeon E3-1275 Xeon E3-1275 v2 Xeon E3-1275 v3 # of Cores 4 # of Threads 8 Base Clock Rate 3.4 GHz 3.5 GHz Max. Turbo Boost Frequency 3.8 GHz 3.9 GHz Shared L3 Cache 8 MB Instruction Set Extensions SSE4.1/4.2, AVX SSE 4.1/4.2, AVX 2.0 Thermal Design Power 95 W 77 W 84 W Max. Memory 32 GB, Unbuffered ECC DDR3 Max. Memory Data Rate DDR3-1066/1333 DDR3-1333/1600 # of Memory Channels 2 Max. Memory Bandwidth 21 GB/s 25.6 GB/s Processor Graphics HD Graphics P3000 HD Graphics P4000 HD Graphics P4600 Graphics Base Frequency 850 MHz 650 MHz 350 MHz Graphics Max. Dynamic Frequency 1.35 GHz 1.25 GHz 1.25 GHz # of Displays Supported 2 3 PCI Express Revision 2.0 3.0 Quick Sync Video Yes vPro Yes VT-x with EPT Yes VT-d Yes TXT Yes AES-NI Yes TSX-NI No Yes

The changes from one launch to the next are apparent, and the most noteworthy evolution, ironically, might be processor-based graphics. Intel is leaning on its HD Graphics 4600 implementation; again, there are no Iris Pro 5200-equipped Xeons. The HD Graphics P4600 engine sports 20 execution units, or four more than the generation prior.