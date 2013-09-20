Haswell-Based Xeon E3-1200: Three Generations, Benchmarked

Three Generations Of Xeon E3-1275 CPUs
Intel maintained processor interface compatibility between the Sandy and Ivy Bridge-based Xeon E3s, both of which dropped into LGA 1155 sockets. In most cases, upgrading from one to the other was achievable through a firmware update. With the introduction of Haswell, notable changes (such as the fully-integrated voltage regulator) necessitate a new interface called LGA 1150, which naturally requires updated motherboards and platforms.
|Processor
|Architecture
|Manufacturing Process
|Interface
|Introduced
|Intel Xeon E3-1200
|Sandy Bridge
|32 nm
|LGA 1155
|2011
|Intel Xeon E3-1200 v2
|Ivy Bridge
|22 nm
|LGA 1155
|2012
|Intel Xeon E3-1200 v3
|Haswell
|22 nm
|LGA 1150
|2013
In addition to the interface change that happened between Ivy Bridge and Haswell, Intel also transitioned to 22 nm manufacturing between Sandy and Ivy Bridge, true to its tick-tock cadence. The primary beneficiary of this technology advancement was the mobile segment. But because Intel's Xeon E3-1200 series leverages the same architectures as Intel's Core i3, i5, and i7 CPUs, those mobility-oriented enhancements (primarily affecting power) make their way into the Xeon line-up, too.
Up until recently, the Xeon E5s were all based on the older 32 nm Sandy Bridge-EP/EN architecture. Intel introduced its v2 family at IDF earlier in the month. But the company is still one generation behind in the Xeon E5 series compared to these Haswell-based E3s.
In terms of specifications, the following table compares all three generations:
|Xeon E3-1275
|Xeon E3-1275 v2
|Xeon E3-1275 v3
|# of Cores
|4
|# of Threads
|8
|Base Clock Rate
|3.4 GHz
|3.5 GHz
|Max. Turbo Boost Frequency
|3.8 GHz
|3.9 GHz
|Shared L3 Cache
|8 MB
|Instruction Set Extensions
|SSE4.1/4.2, AVX
|SSE 4.1/4.2, AVX 2.0
|Thermal Design Power
|95 W
|77 W
|84 W
|Max. Memory
|32 GB, Unbuffered ECC DDR3
|Max. Memory Data Rate
|DDR3-1066/1333
|DDR3-1333/1600
|# of Memory Channels
|2
|Max. Memory Bandwidth
|21 GB/s
|25.6 GB/s
|Processor Graphics
|HD Graphics P3000
|HD Graphics P4000
|HD Graphics P4600
|Graphics Base Frequency
|850 MHz
|650 MHz
|350 MHz
|Graphics Max. Dynamic Frequency
|1.35 GHz
|1.25 GHz
|1.25 GHz
|# of Displays Supported
|2
|3
|PCI Express Revision
|2.0
|3.0
|Quick Sync Video
|Yes
|vPro
|Yes
|VT-x with EPT
|Yes
|VT-d
|Yes
|TXT
|Yes
|AES-NI
|Yes
|TSX-NI
|No
|Yes
The changes from one launch to the next are apparent, and the most noteworthy evolution, ironically, might be processor-based graphics. Intel is leaning on its HD Graphics 4600 implementation; again, there are no Iris Pro 5200-equipped Xeons. The HD Graphics P4600 engine sports 20 execution units, or four more than the generation prior.
I think 'meh' will be the overwhelming majority consensus on this chip
That's kind of the way I see it. I don't think the Xeon is anything to write home about like some people on this board do, but the average user and/or gamer won't notice a lick of difference between an i5, i7, and low end Xeon. I would only recommend them in instances of things like Photoshop and heavy duty CS5 usage, but even then an i7-4770K or i7-4820K would be a better choice.
The only real threat from ARM is to profit margins: once ARM catches up, it may become more difficult for Intel to maintain the large premiums they currently command across most markets.
In addition, the chipsets and platforms used with Xeons are more stringently held to industry standards, making them known quantities for device makers. Enterprise raid controllers are frequently unsupported on a standard desktop system with a Core i7 4770 and Z87 chipset, while they would be supported on a Xeon E3-1275v3 with a C226 chipset, even though the actual silicon design is exactly the same between the two.
There really isn't any difference in the silicon itself between a Haswell Core i7 and a Haswell Xeon E3, so there won't be a performance difference. The difference is in the stability of equipment surrounding each.
the1kingbob - I have AMD Opteron 3000, 4000 and 6000 series chips in the lab and use them daily. The Operton 3300 series would be the closest platform but the performance is significantly behind the Haswell Xeon E3-1275 V3. Those Opterons also do not have integrated GPUs like the E3-12x5 V1 V2 and V3 chips so are hard to compare.
Yes, Intel released some cut-down x86 chips to compete with ARM for low-power market segments but this is only a temporary fix since Intel will likely add much of that stuff back in to keep up with ARM as ARM performance ramps up. The interesting part in 3-5 years will be where ARM will go once they hit the same steep diminishing return slope AMD and Intel are on.