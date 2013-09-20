Haswell-Based Xeon E3-1200: Three Generations, Benchmarked

Results: Synthetics
We'll see a pattern emerge over the next few pages: mainly, Ivy Bridge improves over Sandy Bridge, and Haswell is faster still. No generation saw the big gains that were evident in the mobile segment, but performance is up even still.
3DMark 11
3DMark 11 is a gaming benchmark, and not a core area of focus for the Xeon E3-1275's more workstation-oriented HD Graphics component. Still, we do see performance improve from one generation to the next.
Arithmetic
A look at our Dhrystone and Whetstone benchmarks suggests what we can expect in many of the subsequent benchmarks. Floating-point and integer performance improves in small increments. The other thing we see is that the 100 MHz clock rate difference and memory speed enhancement moving from the original -1275 and -1275 v2 yield an outsized advantage for the v2 part.
Multimedia
Haswell's AVX2 support translates to big gains in the integer module. That's perhaps the largest theoretical boost we'll see in moving to the -1275 v3, though it necessitates properly optimized software.
Cryptography
Our cryptography benchmarks are relatively similar from one machine to the next. Of course, because all three setups support AES-NI, they are as fast as their memory subsystems allow them to be. Hashing performance scales more predictably according to the architectural speed-ups from one generation to the next.
Memory Bandwidth
In terms of memory bandwidth, there is a clear fall-off for the Sandy Bridge part. This can be explained simply. When the Sandy Bridge-based Xeon E3 series launched, Intel validated it with DDR3-1333 memory. The subsequent generations added DDR3-1600 to the mix, even with ECC support.
Cache Bandwidth Results
Predictably, Intel's Xeon E3-1275 v3 shows one of its most decisive benchmark victories. The L1D cache results are a direct consequence of a pathway widening to 64 bytes per cycle in Haswell, from 32 bytes per cycle previously.
I think 'meh' will be the overwhelming majority consensus on this chip
That's kind of the way I see it. I don't think the Xeon is anything to write home about like some people on this board do, but the average user and/or gamer won't notice a lick of difference between an i5, i7, and low end Xeon. I would only recommend them in instances of things like Photoshop and heavy duty CS5 usage, but even then an i7-4770K or i7-4820K would be a better choice.
The only real threat from ARM is to profit margins: once ARM catches up, it may become more difficult for Intel to maintain the large premiums they currently command across most markets.
In addition, the chipsets and platforms used with Xeons are more stringently held to industry standards, making them known quantities for device makers. Enterprise raid controllers are frequently unsupported on a standard desktop system with a Core i7 4770 and Z87 chipset, while they would be supported on a Xeon E3-1275v3 with a C226 chipset, even though the actual silicon design is exactly the same between the two.
There really isn't any difference in the silicon itself between a Haswell Core i7 and a Haswell Xeon E3, so there won't be a performance difference. The difference is in the stability of equipment surrounding each.
the1kingbob - I have AMD Opteron 3000, 4000 and 6000 series chips in the lab and use them daily. The Operton 3300 series would be the closest platform but the performance is significantly behind the Haswell Xeon E3-1275 V3. Those Opterons also do not have integrated GPUs like the E3-12x5 V1 V2 and V3 chips so are hard to compare.
Yes, Intel released some cut-down x86 chips to compete with ARM for low-power market segments but this is only a temporary fix since Intel will likely add much of that stuff back in to keep up with ARM as ARM performance ramps up. The interesting part in 3-5 years will be where ARM will go once they hit the same steep diminishing return slope AMD and Intel are on.