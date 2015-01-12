BenQ XL2430T 24-Inch 144Hz Gaming Monitor Review

Results: Grayscale Tracking And Gamma Response

Our grayscale and gamma tests are described in detail here.

BenQ includes gaming-specific picture modes on all of its RL and XL-series displays. The XL2430T ships in its FPS 1 preset. The grayscale pattern shows a distinct blue tint at every signal level. This actually gives the impression of greater brightness, so some users may prefer the effect. If you’re after accuracy, however, there are better modes available.

Switching to Standard mode suddenly turns the XL2430T into a monitor with almost professional-level grayscale tracking. There are no visible errors whatsoever. Monitors that measure this well without calibration usually cost a lot more money.

After minor tweaks to the RGB sliders, we recorded this excellent result. It doesn’t get much better than this (not for less than $400, at least).

Here is our comparison group:

Out of the box, the XL2430T handily leaves its gaming-oriented competition in the dust. Even though most gamers aren’t looking for explicitly color-accurate monitors, we still think it’s an important metric. The top developers are using calibrated displays to create content, and there’s no reason to accept a lower-performing screen just to save a few bucks.

Calibration only improves the average error slightly, so we can’t honestly say it’s necessary to adjust the XL2430T. Of course, your sample may be a little different. But we doubt anyone will be dissatisfied with its color in the Standard picture mode.

Gamma Response

Given the grayscale tracking results, we expected exemplary gamma performance. It was achieved eventually, but not without some trial and error. There are five presets and the monitor comes set to number three in all modes. Obviously, the FPS 1 mode shown above emphasizes black levels by darkening the zero to 30-percent range. While perceived contrast is better, it comes at the expense of some crushed detail. Shadowy areas sometimes look like black blobs rather than the fine shades of gray that should appear.

Simply changing the mode to Standard is not quite enough. The gamma is now too light, making the picture a little flat and dull. At least the tracking is fairly straight.

Calibration of the white point and a change in gamma preset to five delivers this fine result. You’ll be sure to see all of the detail present in your games and graphical content at this setting.

Here is our comparison group again:

A .09 variation in gamma values represents extremely tight tracking. Again, we’re seeing pro-level performance. The other monitors do pretty well, but the XL2430T is clearly a leader.

We calculate gamma deviation by simply expressing the difference from 2.2 as a percentage.

The percentage of deviation also indicates a winner in this comparison. The actual gamma average is 2.23, which in only 1.36 percent away from 2.2. Needless to say, we’re impressed.