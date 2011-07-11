From $100 To $160: Five Z68-Based Boards, Compared

Benchmark Results: Just Cause 2 And Metro 2033
We remember when Just Cause 2 was tough on hardware, but our GeForce GTX 580 makes light work of its Medium detail settings. AA still drags frame rates into unplayable territory, but only at 2560x1600.
Some readers call Metro 2033 “the new Crysis,” and it does indeed push our graphics card to the limit. Fortunately, neither it nor Just Cause 2 were able to show a performance difference large or consistent enough to fault a particular motherboard.
Now I just wish Intel would do the same -- can't they just rip off Asus's UEFI implementation?
Do you stare into your case whilst computing, or do you look at the monitor?
Some cheap monitors still use VGA, but these boards are not for the budget market! For VGA compatibility (for external capture devices and such) they could just use DVI-I and let the oddball user who needs VGA for that oddball purpose supply his own adapter.