From $100 To $160: Five Z68-Based Boards, Compared

Benchmark Results: Just Cause 2 And Metro 2033

We remember when Just Cause 2 was tough on hardware, but our GeForce GTX 580 makes light work of its Medium detail settings. AA still drags frame rates into unplayable territory, but only at 2560x1600.

Some readers call Metro 2033 “the new Crysis,” and it does indeed push our graphics card to the limit. Fortunately, neither it nor Just Cause 2 were able to show a performance difference large or consistent enough to fault a particular motherboard.