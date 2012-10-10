"Six $220-280 Z77 Express-Based Motherboards, Reviewed"

Benchmark Results: PCMark And SiSoftware Sandra

The competition gets far tighter in PCMark, reflecting the minimal performance differences we should expect when nobody cheats and nothing is broken.

What’s wrong with Asus' motherboard in Sandra Arithmetic? Several retests did not reveal a problem, just consistent results.

Asus' performance deficit in Sandra Arithmetic doesn’t show up in Sandra Multimedia. These two metrics test different parts of the CPU, so we still can’t rule out an errant firmware setting.

ECS runs the same DDR3-1600 default multiplier and same CAS 9 default timings as everyone else. The board’s memory bandwidth is down a notch, but not by enough to indicate broken dual-channel mode or a faulty frequency.

Memory timings naturally have an impact on Sandra's Memory Bandwidth module, so we’re not surprised to see ECS falling trivially behind the pack in its latency bench. A combination of slightly worse secondary timings and a slightly lower-than-standard base clock could explain the Z77H2-AX’s loss in Sandra Bandwidth. Differences this small show up on charts, but go unnoticed in daily use.