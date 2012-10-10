"Six $220-280 Z77 Express-Based Motherboards, Reviewed"

Benchmark Results: PCMark And SiSoftware Sandra
The competition gets far tighter in PCMark, reflecting the minimal performance differences we should expect when nobody cheats and nothing is broken.
What’s wrong with Asus' motherboard in Sandra Arithmetic? Several retests did not reveal a problem, just consistent results.
Asus' performance deficit in Sandra Arithmetic doesn’t show up in Sandra Multimedia. These two metrics test different parts of the CPU, so we still can’t rule out an errant firmware setting.
ECS runs the same DDR3-1600 default multiplier and same CAS 9 default timings as everyone else. The board’s memory bandwidth is down a notch, but not by enough to indicate broken dual-channel mode or a faulty frequency.
Memory timings naturally have an impact on Sandra's Memory Bandwidth module, so we’re not surprised to see ECS falling trivially behind the pack in its latency bench. A combination of slightly worse secondary timings and a slightly lower-than-standard base clock could explain the Z77H2-AX’s loss in Sandra Bandwidth. Differences this small show up on charts, but go unnoticed in daily use.
Also, the time taken to show the windows loading screen/ BIOS page..
you really liked the black/grey dimms and PCI slots of the gigabyte better than the blue/black of the MSI!
Andrew Ku tests drive controllers. I'm trying to get him to "write the book" on controller performance, since dozens of boards use only a few different controllers. As for testing things like Z77 controller performance on board A vs Z77 controller performance on board B, it's a waste of time unless something is broken. So the article looked for "broken stuff". See the red bar on the first chart:
With nothing broken, there's no excuse to test the Z77 controller six times. Back to me begging Andrew Ku for a comprehensive comparison of every SATA controller currently available on mainstream-brand enthusiast boards.
This allows ocer's to achieve higher overclocks while still retaining the power saving functions, instead of being forced to either reduce the overclock, or be forced to run high voltage 24/7.
MSI doesn't have this key feature.
Overclocking the BLCK is very unlikely to cause any damage, it's just likely to not give much of a stable overclock.