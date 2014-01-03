Four Z87 Express Motherboards For Three- And Four-Way SLI

Power, Heat, And Efficiency

Packed with add-on SATA controllers, USB hubs, and a heafty PEX 8747 PCIe bridge, we expected all of these boards to consume more power than those reviewed in our mini-ITX round-up. From a competitive standpoint, the Z87X-UD7 TH’s high idle energy use is a little disconcerting.

MSI’s huge voltage regulator runs coolly under the low load of a non-overclocked CPU. Lower CPU temperatures may also be the result of smoother current that can come from all those extra phases.

A couple pages into the benchmarks, I anticipated that Gigabyte’s lower synthetic memory score would have little to no effect on its overall performance. Indeed, it’s dead center of a very tight pack. However, poor idle power consumption triggers a loss in this efficiency comparison.