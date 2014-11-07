Three Z97 Express Motherboards, $220 To $280, Reviewed

Power, Heat, Efficiency And Overclocking
ASRock’s Z97 Extreme9 has the greatest number of on-board devices, yet its higher power consumption only occurs when it's under load. MSI’s Z97 MPower Max AC demonstrates lower power consumption across the board, though its 2W radio wasn’t active during this test.
The result is a 4.7% efficiency loss for the Z97 Extreme9 and a 6% gain for the Z97 MPower Max AC, when comparing the average of all three boards.
|BIOS Frequency and Voltage settings (for overclocking)
|ASRock Z97 Extreme9
|Gigabyte Z97X-Gaming GT
|MSI Z97- MPower Max AC
|Base Clock
|90-300MHz (0.1MHz)
|80-266.66MHz (0.01MHz)
|90-300MHz (0.05MHz)
|CPU Multiplier
|8x-120x (1x)
|8-80x (1x)
|8-80x (1x)
|DRAM Data Rates
|800-4000 (200/266.6MHz)
|800-2933 (200/266.6MHz)
|800-3200 (200/266.6MHz)
|CPU Vcore
|0.80-2.00V (1mV)
|0.50-1.80V (1mV)
|0.80-2.10V (1mV)
|VCCIN
|1.20-2.30V (10mV)
|1.00-2.40V (10mV)
|1.20-3.04V (1mV)
|PCH Voltage
|0.98-1.32V (5mV)
|0.65-1.30V (5mV)
|0.70-2.32V (10mV)
|DRAM Voltage
|1.17-1.80V (5mV)
|1.15-2.10V (5mV)
|0.24-2.77V (10mV)
|CAS Latency
|4-15 Cycles
|5-15 Cycles
|4-15 Cycles
|tRCD
|3-20 Cycles
|4-31 Cycles
|4-31 Cycles
|tRP
|4-15 Cycles
|4-31 Cycles
|4-31 Cycles
|tRAS
|9-63 Cycles
|5-63 Cycles
|9-63 Cycles
None of the motherboards in today’s round-up push this particular Core i7-4790K to 4.6GHz, and higher voltage levels eventually cause thermal throttling. Differences between 1.278 and 1.283V can determine whether a board reaches an extra 1MHz base clock, so we’re treating the CPU O/C race as a tie.
XMP doesn’t specify every single timing adjustment that these boards are capable of setting, and some boards have looser tertiary timings to help achieve better overclocks. We started testing DDR3-2800 bandwidth after discovering poor performance on a different motherboard at this frequency. Though we don’t seen any that level of performance deficiency in these three boards, we’re still surprised to see MSI’s Z97 MPower Max AC fall slightly behind.
This needs a follow-up with x16x16 PEX vs x8x8 native vs x16x16 LGA2011 and, hopefully, x8x8x8x8 PEX vs x16x8x8x8 native on LGA2011.
If you really can afford 3 GPUs, you should really be starting with X99. For Z97, full-size ATX boards are kind of a waste due to the limit on available PCIe lanes, unless you want just 1 GPU and a bunch of other 1-2-lane expansion boards. I would have preferred seeing what you can get in a uATX (or possibly mITX) solution for the same budget in a package that's arguably a better fit to cater to the SLI/CF crowd and easier to fit in a case.
That one MSI board...I hope that price isn't accurate, that they're currently out of stock or something else is going on, as in, it's being shipped from S. Korea...