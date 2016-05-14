Zalman ZM-K700M Mechanical Keyboard Review

ZKeyFormation Software

There is also downloadable software from the Zalman website called ZKeyFormation. This is extremely basic software that allows you to change key locations on the keyboard. To change the location of a key you just click the two keys you want to swap. Outside of the FN, WIN, and four key cluster above the numpad, all other keys can be moved, including the macro keys. After setting up a new profile within the software, you apply the changes in the software menu and then hit FN+WIN on the keyboard to activate the changes. Pressing FN+WIN a second time will change back to the default layout.

