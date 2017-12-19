Zotac GeForce GTX 1070 Ti AMP Extreme Review

Power Consumption
Power consumption during our gaming benchmark lands right around the 180W target that Zotac specified in its BIOS. During the stress test, consumption even drops a little below that value.
Even if we dial in a maximum possible power target of 140%, the card strictly obeys its newly established 230W limit (significantly lower than Nvidia's maximum value of 240W). Therefore, the limiting variable is apparently voltage, not maximum power.
The following diagram shows the corresponding voltages for both tests using factory settings:
Load on the Motherboard Slot
A maximum observed 3.6A in our stress test falls well below the 5.5A ceiling defined by the PCI-SIG.
Power Consumption
To better illustrate all of our results, we provide detailed graphs in the images below:
MORE: Best Graphics Cards
MORE: Desktop GPU Performance Hierarchy Table
MORE: All Graphics Content
The GTX1070Ti is up to 10% slower than a similar GTX1080 (when the slower 1070Ti memory bottlenecks especially), and with the requirement to run the OC software at all times the 1070Ti only makes sense if the value is there.
You also need to consider that it's the TOTAL PC COST (including monitor, games too) you should be comparing to determine value as $50 more for a GTX1080 on a $2000 PC investment is 2.5% of the cost so if you get an average of 5% or more FPS gain it may be worth it.
What's NOT worth it is to spend almost the same or even more than the cost of a GTX1080 that performs better and may be QUIETER to boot.
Why are you still using an old version of destiny 2 here and on 64 nitro review since at high 4k settings nvidia get the gains again ? this happend on the old version due to a bug on one of the settings. That is truly stupid tomshardware you should be unbiased.
The original review was published in German, weeks ago. And the gaming results are, to be honest, more or less secondary. To be comparable between all this 1070 Ti's we also need a frozen system to check each card under the same condtitions (I've tested so far six cards). And it is NOT a Vega vs. Ti review, but a tech analysis of a single VGA card. Not less and not more.