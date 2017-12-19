Zotac GeForce GTX 1070 Ti AMP Extreme Review

Power Consumption

Power consumption during our gaming benchmark lands right around the 180W target that Zotac specified in its BIOS. During the stress test, consumption even drops a little below that value.

Even if we dial in a maximum possible power target of 140%, the card strictly obeys its newly established 230W limit (significantly lower than Nvidia's maximum value of 240W). Therefore, the limiting variable is apparently voltage, not maximum power.

The following diagram shows the corresponding voltages for both tests using factory settings:

Load on the Motherboard Slot

A maximum observed 3.6A in our stress test falls well below the 5.5A ceiling defined by the PCI-SIG.

Power Consumption

To better illustrate all of our results, we provide detailed graphs in the images below:

Image 1 of 6 Image 2 of 6 Image 3 of 6 Image 4 of 6 Image 5 of 6 Image 6 of 6



MORE: Best Graphics Cards



MORE: Desktop GPU Performance Hierarchy Table



MORE: All Graphics Content