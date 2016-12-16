OCZ SSD Giveaway And Best Deals: Community Roundup

The Tom's Hardware Community is constantly busy. Whether our members are discussing the site's latest articles and reviews, providing tech support and building advice, or playing the latest PC Games, we have so much great stuff going on that it could make your head spin! Not to worry -- Community Roundup is here to let you know the best of what's going on in the Tom's Hardware forums on a regular basis.

We have another great Tom's Hardware giveaway lined up for you. We're proud to announce the OCZ Storage Holiday SSD Giveaway. Our friends at OCZ have given us four SSDs to hand out. Up for grabs this time is the VX500 SSD in 1TB and 512GB capacities, as well as the TL100 SSD in 240GB and 120GB capacities. Chris Ramseyer, one of our resident storage experts, reviewed the VX500 back in September and found it to be a worthy SSD competitor in mainstream performance category. To enter simply, head to the Tom's Hardware Storage forums and enter the raffle in the giveaway thread. The contest will run until next Monday, December 19, at 12pm EST.

We also have another awesome Steam giveaway lined up for you this week. Up for grabs this time are three copies of Rise of the Tomb Raider: 20 Year Celebration. Classic Tomb Raider action at it's finest, the new Rise of the Tomb Raider: 20 Year Celebration edition also includes DLC and co-op mode for hours of fun. As always, one will be awarded via the raffle and two will be given away to participants who answer the discussion prompt. You can find both in the giveaway thread in the Tom's Hardware PC Gaming Forum.

Even though Black Friday has come and gone, the holiday shopping season is far from over. Finding the best deals can be an exercise in time an patience. The market is constantly evolving, with price fluctuations the norm. New deals pop up every day, making it difficult to keep track of them all. Not to worry the editorial team of Tom's Hardware is here to help. We've tracked the best computer hardware deals available to make your holiday purchasing a little easier. Check out our Best Deals page to save money on your new system.

Know of something awesome going on in the Tom's Hardware community? Brag about it in the comments!