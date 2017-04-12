Windows 10 Creators Update, Pictured

Blue light is going to kill you--not right away--but too much blue light can disrupt your body’s natural rhythms, which can in turn make it harder to sleep. If you can’t sleep, you can’t live. That’s why the Creators Update introduces a Night Light feature that reduces blue lights at set times. You can choose your desired color temperature, set a schedule to better suit your sleep patterns, or disable the feature entirely if you want or need to see accurate colors on your display.
We’re personally more fond of F.lux, a cross-platform app that offers more granular controls over color temperatures and can be disabled in certain apps or for periods of time. It also lets you know when the sun will set in your location, and it offers a “reverse alarm” that lets you know how much sleep you’ll get. But it’s still nice to know Microsoft doesn’t want us to miss any of our beauty sleep.
