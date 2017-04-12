Windows 10 Creators Update, Pictured

Right Start Picture 2 of 22

The controls shown when you right-click on the Start menu differ between the Anniversary Update and the Creators Update. “Programs and Features” has been renamed “Apps and Features”--another subtle way to move away from desktop programs to Windows Store apps--and the Control Panel has been replaced by a shortcut to the Settings app.



The latter change is strange for two reasons--because the items in the top section correspond to specific items in the Settings app, and because Settings and Control Panel are two different things used for various purposes.



That switcheroo was also pulled with the Command Prompt, which has been replaced by the Windows PowerShell. (The administrator versions of each have also been nixed in favor of their counterparts.) This might not affect most users, but combined with replacing Control Panel with Settings, it’s clear that the Creators Update is pushing you towards certain tools over others.



