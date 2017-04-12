Login | Sign Up
Windows 10 Creators Update, Pictured

by
4 Comments

Start Menu

Picture 1 of 22

The Windows 10 Creators Update is here. This is what you’ll see if you do a clean install of Windows 10 and open the Start menu. There are shortcuts to settings, accounts, and power options on the left; a list of programs and folders in the center; and Tiles for some built-in tools and Windows Store apps on the right. Not much has changed here from the Anniversary Update, but this shot highlights the apps Microsoft pushes on new users, whether it’s the Windows Store and its large Tile or games like Minecraft, Candy Crush, and Fallout Shelter under the default Play section.

Right Start

Picture 2 of 22

The controls shown when you right-click on the Start menu differ between the Anniversary Update and the Creators Update. “Programs and Features” has been renamed “Apps and Features”--another subtle way to move away from desktop programs to Windows Store apps--and the Control Panel has been replaced by a shortcut to the Settings app.

The latter change is strange for two reasons--because the items in the top section correspond to specific items in the Settings app, and because Settings and Control Panel are two different things used for various purposes.

That switcheroo was also pulled with the Command Prompt, which has been replaced by the Windows PowerShell. (The administrator versions of each have also been nixed in favor of their counterparts.) This might not affect most users, but combined with replacing Control Panel with Settings, it’s clear that the Creators Update is pushing you towards certain tools over others.

Desktop

Picture 3 of 22

This is the Desktop without the Start menu in the way. Having the Recycle Bin in the top-left corner isn’t ideal, but it works, because finding it elsewhere in the system is a bit of a pain. Notice that Microsoft Edge, the Windows Store, and Mail are pinned to the taskbar by default. This encourages you to use those apps instead of immediately switching to another browser or avoiding Microsoft’s push into app marketplaces by downloading software from other sources.

We noticed when we installed the Creators Update on our main user accounts that Mail is pinned to the taskbar even if you’ve never used the app before. This was a strange addition, and although it was easy enough to remove afterwards, it probably shouldn’t have been pinned in the first place.

Edge Start

Picture 4 of 22

Microsoft really wants you to use Edge--the browser is pinned to both the Start menu and the taskbar by default, and the Creators Update’s recommended settings also push you to use Edge as your default browser even if you have something else installed. This is true even if you’re installing the Creators Update on an already established account, so if you aren’t paying attention during the setup process, you might find links opening in Edge instead of your browser of choice.

Edge Tips

Picture 5 of 22

Edge’s icon looks a lot like Internet Explorer’s. That’s bound to confuse people who are using Windows 10 for the first time, so the browser greets you with a colorful page letting you know how Edge works. It gets the job done--there’s enough information to let you learn more about Edge, but not so much that it feels like Microsoft is techsplaining how browsers work--and to us it looks more like something Google would make than an intro to Microsoft’s newish browser.

Edge Tabs

Picture 6 of 22

One nice touch is Edge reminding you of how things work if you use a feature. This doesn’t show up for everything, like searches in the URL bar, but it’s a welcome reminder if you just ignored the tips Microsoft tried to show you before. (We couldn’t show it with an image, but the pop-up is actually animated to make it even clearer what happens when you consolidate your tabs.)

Scaling

Picture 7 of 22

High resolution displays have become more common, and they’re only going to continue to do so as consumers pine for more WQHD and 4K monitors and phase out their Full HD predecessors. The Creators Update improves high-DPI scaling to better adjust to those high-resolution displays. That starts with the Display settings themselves. Scaling used to be handled with a slider that jumped around the screen like a bunch of children listening to “Jump Around” on a trampoline. Now it’s handled with a drop-down menu that’s much easier to use right from the get-go.

Word Update

Picture 8 of 22

Microsoft also updated some of its apps to better support high-DPI scaling. That includes the Office suite of products, on which many people rely, and especially Word. There are still a few problems with the app’s interface--Windows 10’s font rendering makes text-heavy menus look bad to us even if they nail the scaling--but it’s much clearer than it was before the Creators Update. You’re bound to notice this in apps you use every day that now support better scaling.

Night Light

Picture 9 of 22

Blue light is going to kill you--not right away--but too much blue light can disrupt your body’s natural rhythms, which can in turn make it harder to sleep. If you can’t sleep, you can’t live. That’s why the Creators Update introduces a Night Light feature that reduces blue lights at set times. You can choose your desired color temperature, set a schedule to better suit your sleep patterns, or disable the feature entirely if you want or need to see accurate colors on your display.

We’re personally more fond of F.lux, a cross-platform app that offers more granular controls over color temperatures and can be disabled in certain apps or for periods of time. It also lets you know when the sun will set in your location, and it offers a “reverse alarm” that lets you know how much sleep you’ll get. But it’s still nice to know Microsoft doesn’t want us to miss any of our beauty sleep.

Night Light Effect

Picture 10 of 22

Here you can see that Night Light doesn’t have an effect on screenshots or, presumably, broadcasts and screen recordings. That’s useful to know if you decide to do some late-night work, for example, and need anything captured from your desktop to have accurate colors.

Unfortunately, it also means we can’t show you what night light looks like at the lowest possible color temperature. Just imagine what using Windows 10 must be like for X-Men’s Cyclops and you’ll have a pretty good idea about just how red things get if you push Night Light to its limits.

Broadcasting

Picture 11 of 22

One of the Creators Update’s flagship features is broadcasting via the Beam live-streaming service. In your settings you’ll be able to tinker with how that works by deciding if you want Beam to record audio from your microphone, at what volume you should be recorded, and if you want your mouse cursor to be hidden during broadcasts.

Game DVR

Picture 12 of 22

If streaming isn’t your thing, you can use the Game DVR introduced with the Anniversary Update to capture footage that can be edited and published later on. Microsoft offers various settings here, ranging from audio levels to whether you want to let Game DVR record in the background and at what frame rate or quality level you want to record. (With the corresponding warning that high settings might impact your game’s performance, of course.)

This feature can also come in handy if you invoke the Game Bar and convince it to record video from a specific app instead of a game.

Broadcast Example

Picture 13 of 22

The Creators Update makes broadcasting games easy. All you have to do is click on the broadcast option in the Game Bar, wait for the service to load, and then double-check your settings as shown in the screen at left. (Shown here: the Risk of Rain indie platformer.) Broadcasts can also be started by hitting Windows+Alt+B in a game. You’ll still have to wait for the service to load, which in our experience took a few seconds each time, but at least you’ll skip a step in the process.

DVR Example

Picture 14 of 22

Here’s the Game DVR in action. We couldn’t get the Game Bar to show up when the game was running in fullscreen, which is why you can see our desktop instead of basking in the dreary glory of Hopoo Games’ pixel art. Microsoft knows this is an issue with some games, and it offers a few workarounds if you want to record in fullscreen: Press Windows+Alt+R to start or stop recording, or hit Windows+G and wait for the screen to flash twice, which indicates that the game has been recognized. Either should do the trick.

Game Screenshot

Picture 15 of 22

You can also use the Game Bar to take screenshots. This works better than Windows 10’s Snipping Tool, which offers a variety of composition options and other features, because it automatically captures nothing but the game itself. Snipping Tool can be used to take window-specific screenshots, but it defaults to a rectangular selection -- by the time you switch to the windowed mode, the moment you were trying to capture will probably have passed.

Game Mode

Picture 16 of 22

One of the Creators Update’s flagship features is the new performance-enhancing Game Mode, which devotes more CPU cores and GPU resources to whatever game you’re playing. This will let the game use more of your hardware’s capabilities instead of sharing them with other apps. All you have to do to enable Game Mode is open the Game Bar by pressing Windows+G, click the settings icon, and check the “Use Game Mode for this game” box right at the top of the list.

Paint 3D Welcome

Picture 17 of 22

The other big addition to the Creators Update is Paint 3D. Just like the name implies, it’s a souped-up version of the venerable Paint app that lets you create 3D models. This is a useful addition for people who want something a little more visually welcoming than competitors like Blender, and if you don’t want to fuss around with the 3D features, it also handles 2D art. Pictured is the Welcome screen where Microsoft helps ease you into using the next generation of Paint.

Paint 3D Tutorial

Picture 18 of 22

As with Edge and its collapsible tabs, Microsoft figured you probably wouldn’t dig through a bunch of tutorials before playing around with Paint 3D’s features. Doing so causes small animated tutorials (again, not pictured here) to pop up with quick summaries of how a feature works. These tutorials are easily dismissed if you’ve already grokked a particular feature, and also like Edge, they don’t bother explaining simple things like the pencil or other mainstay Paint features.

Search

Picture 19 of 22

Cortana is still an integral part of Windows 10 in the Creators Update. We chose to disable it via Windows 10 Pro’s group policy settings in our main account, so here we have a basic search tool that lets you quickly launch apps or find files without having to worry about giving Cortana access to your personal information.

Search Settings

Picture 20 of 22

Here we have the settings that dictate how search (and Cortana) work. You can access them by clicking the gear icon in the bottom-right corner. It’s interesting that Search shows the SafeSearch settings--which help you keep the results child-friendly--even though Search only searches your PC. There’s also an option to clear your device’s history or learn more about Cortana and privacy.

You can also customize the searches themselves by clicking Filters in the top-right corner of your search results, and if you get more than one hit, you can find results in your apps, documents, or settings by clicking their shortcuts in the search results’ top bar.

Action Center

Picture 21 of 22

Finally, there’s the Action Center. This is where you’ll find notifications from apps like Skype or Mail or quickly access specific settings. It's interesting to note that Windows 10 still doesn’t seem to check your hardware to see if settings like Tablet Mode should be shown on a desktop PC without a touchscreen monitor, like our setup. You also have more shortcuts to settings for connections, Night Light, and more, just in case the Start menu and right-click Start menu weren’t enough.

