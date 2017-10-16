Asus ROG Strix GeForce GTX 1080 Ti 11GB OC Edition Review

If you read our ROG Poseidon GeForce GTX 1080 Ti 11GB Platinum Edition Review, then you're already familiar with the board at the heart of Asus' ROG Strix GeForce GTX 1080 Ti 11GB OC Edition. The only differences between them are slight modifications to the capacitor configuration.

The Strix cooler sitting on top of that PCA features a lot more surface area though, since it doesn't need to worry about facilitating hybrid air/liquid-cooling. This is a more purpose-built design. And while its default clock rates aren't as high, the Strix card's price tag is lower than what you'll pay for an ROG Poseidon.

Apparently, DirectCU is old news. The slide below is an exploded view of Asus' thermal solution. It's rife with marketing buzzwords, but does a good job of illustrating how the card is put together.

Since the actual performance of any third-party card depends on the GPU Boost frequency it can sustain, and thus on cooling, power limits, and processor quality, any review that relies on bar charts is little more than a snapshot of a single specimen. That's why we're putting our emphasis on the actual implementation of each model. To that end, a lot of equipment goes into thoroughly documenting a graphics card's behaviors. If you'd like a peek at what goes into such an evaluation, check out our Nvidia GeForce GTX 1080 Ti 11GB Review. It makes for a good baseline on which Asus builds.

Unboxing, Dimensions & Interfaces

The bundled extras are limited: you get a software DVD, a manual, and an eight-pin adapter. But of course, it's the GeForce GTX 1080 Ti inside that gamers are really after...

Exterior

Asus does take care to make a good first impression. Still, the matte front cover is made of simple graphite-colored plastic. It's attractive enough, but probably won't turn any heads. The only highlights are the RGB lighting effects on the top and back.

The backplate is an aesthetic add-on, which is to say it doesn't improve this card's thermal performance. A back-lit ROG logo does add a bit of visual flair back there, though.

Both of this card's eight-pin power connectors are rotated 180° to keep them from interfering with the heat sink. And a logo up top is back-lit as well. Its color can be customized using Asus' bundled software.

Vertically-oriented cooling fins guide heated air down towards your motherboard and out, likely at the side wall of your case.

Display outputs include two DP 1.4-ready connectors, a pair of HDMI interfaces (good for VR HMDs), and a dual-link DVI output. Any four of those can be used simultaneously in multi-monitor configurations.

Specifications

A GPU-Z screenshot provides the most pertinent technical information, even if the GPU Boost values we observed were much higher than Asus' official specifications.



Nvidia GeForce GTX 1080 Ti FE

Asus ROG Strix GTX 1080 Ti OC Edition

Nvidia GeForce GTX 1080 FE

Nvidia GeForce GTX 980 Ti

GPU

GP102

GP102 GP104

GM200

CUDA Cores

3584

3584 2560

2816

Base Frequency

1480 MHz

1569 MHz

1607 MHz 1000 MHz Boost Frequency

1582 MHz+

1683 MHz

1733 MHz+ 1076 MHz+ Memory Size & Type

11GB GDDR5X

11GB GDDR5X 8GB GDDR5X

6GB GDDR5

Die Size

471 mm²

471 mm² 314 mm²

601 mm²

Process Technology

16nm

16nm 16nm

28nm

Transistors

12 billion

12 billion 7.2 billion

8 billion

Streaming Multiprocessors (SM)

28

28

20

22

GFLOPS (Base Frequency)

10,609

11,247

8228

5632

Texture Units

224

224 160

176

Texture Fill Rate

331.5 GT/s 351.5 GT/s

257.1 GT/s 214 GT/s ROPs

88 88

64 96

Pixel Fill Rate

130.24 GPix/s 138.1 GPix/s

114.2 GPix/s 116.7 GPix/s Memory Data Rate

11 Gb/s 11 Gb/s 10 Gb/s 7 Gb/s Memory Bus

352-bit

352-bit 256-bit

384-bit

Memory Bandwidth

484.4 GB/s

484.4 GB/s 320 GB/s

336 GB/s

L2-Cache

2816KB

2816KB 2MB

3MB

TDP

250W

275W (PT)

180W 250W

Test system and measurement methods

We explained our test system and methodology in How We Test Graphics Cards. If you want to learn more about the procedures we're using in today's review, have a look at that story. In the time since it was published, we also upgraded our CPU and cooling system to rule out any possible host processing bottlenecks.

A short summary in table-form to provide a quick overview:

Test systems and measuring rooms System

Intel Core i7-6900K @ 4.3 GHz

MSI X99S XPower Gaming Titanium

Corsair Vengeance DDR4-3200

1x 1TB Toshiba OCZ RD400 (M.2, System SSD)

2x 960GB Toshiba OCZ TR150 (Storage, Images)

be quiet Dark Power Pro 11, 850W PSU

Windows 10 Pro (All Updates) Cooling

Alphacool Eisblock XPX

Alphacool Eiszeit 2000 Chiller

2x be quiet! Silent Wings 3 PWM (Closed Case Simulation)

Thermal Grizzly Kryonaut (Used when Switching Coolers) Case

Lian Li PC-T70 with Extension Kit and Mods

Configurations: Open Benchtable, Closed Case Monitor Eizo EV3237-BK Power Intake

Contact-free DC Measurement at PCIe Slot (Using a Riser Card)

Contact-free DC Measurement at External Auxiliary Power Supply Cable

Direct Voltage Measurement at Power Supply

2x Rohde & Schwarz HMO 3054, 500MHz Digital Multi-Channel Oscilloscope with Storage Function

4x Rohde & Schwarz HZO50 Current Probe (1mA - 30A, 100kHz, DC)

4x Rohde & Schwarz HZ355 (10:1 Probes, 500MHz)

1x Rohde & Schwarz HMC 8012 Digital Multimeter with Storage Function Thermography

1x Optris PI640 80Hz Infrared Camera + PI Connect

Real-Time Infrared Monitoring and Recording Acoustics

NTI Audio M2211 (with Calibration File, Low Cut at 50Hz)

Steinberg UR12 (with Phantom Power for Microphones)

Creative X7, Smaart v.7

Custom-Made Proprietary Measurement Chamber, 3.5 x 1.8 x 2.2m (L x D x H)

Perpendicular to Center of Noise Source(s), Measurement Distance of 50cm

Noise Level in dB(A) (Slow), Real-time Frequency Analyzer (RTA)

Graphical Frequency Spectrum of Noise

