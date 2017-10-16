Login | Sign Up
Asus ROG Strix GeForce GTX 1080 Ti 11GB OC Edition Review

by
14 Comments

If you read our ROG Poseidon GeForce GTX 1080 Ti 11GB Platinum Edition Review, then you're already familiar with the board at the heart of Asus' ROG Strix GeForce GTX 1080 Ti 11GB OC Edition. The only differences between them are slight modifications to the capacitor configuration.

The Strix cooler sitting on top of that PCA features a lot more surface area though, since it doesn't need to worry about facilitating hybrid air/liquid-cooling. This is a more purpose-built design. And while its default clock rates aren't as high, the Strix card's price tag is lower than what you'll pay for an ROG Poseidon.

Apparently, DirectCU is old news. The slide below is an exploded view of Asus' thermal solution. It's rife with marketing buzzwords, but does a good job of illustrating how the card is put together.

Since the actual performance of any third-party card depends on the GPU Boost frequency it can sustain, and thus on cooling, power limits, and processor quality, any review that relies on bar charts is little more than a snapshot of a single specimen. That's why we're putting our emphasis on the actual implementation of each model. To that end, a lot of equipment goes into thoroughly documenting a graphics card's behaviors. If you'd like a peek at what goes into such an evaluation, check out our Nvidia GeForce GTX 1080 Ti 11GB Review. It makes for a good baseline on which Asus builds.

Unboxing, Dimensions & Interfaces

The bundled extras are limited: you get a software DVD, a manual, and an eight-pin adapter. But of course, it's the GeForce GTX 1080 Ti inside that gamers are really after...

Asus ROG Strix GeForce GTX 1080 Ti 11GB OC Edition
$978.00 Amazon
    Specifications
  • GPU (Codename)
    GP102 (Pascal)
  • Shader Units
    3584
  • Base & Boost Clocks
    1569 MHz / 1683 MHz
  • Memory Size & Type
    11GB GDDR5X
  • Memory Clock
    1376 MHz
  • Memory Bandwidth
    484.4 GB/s
  • Fans
    (3) 9cm Axial
  • Ports
    (1) DVI-D, (2) HDMI 2.0b, (2) DP 1.4
  • Power Connectors
    (2) 8-pin
  • Dimensions (LxHxD)
    30 x 12.5x 4.8cm
  • Weight
    1263g
  • Warranty
    3 Years

Exterior

Asus does take care to make a good first impression. Still, the matte front cover is made of simple graphite-colored plastic. It's attractive enough, but probably won't turn any heads. The only highlights are the RGB lighting effects on the top and back.

The backplate is an aesthetic add-on, which is to say it doesn't improve this card's thermal performance. A back-lit ROG logo does add a bit of visual flair back there, though.

Both of this card's eight-pin power connectors are rotated 180° to keep them from interfering with the heat sink. And a logo up top is back-lit as well. Its color can be customized using Asus' bundled software.

Vertically-oriented cooling fins guide heated air down towards your motherboard and out, likely at the side wall of your case.

Display outputs include two DP 1.4-ready connectors, a pair of HDMI interfaces (good for VR HMDs), and a dual-link DVI output. Any four of those can be used simultaneously in multi-monitor configurations.

Specifications

A GPU-Z screenshot provides the most pertinent technical information, even if the GPU Boost values we observed were much higher than Asus' official specifications.


Nvidia GeForce GTX 1080 Ti FE
Asus ROG Strix GTX 1080 Ti OC Edition
Nvidia GeForce GTX 1080 FE
Nvidia GeForce GTX 980 Ti
GPU
GP102
GP102GP104
GM200
CUDA Cores
3584
35842560
2816
Base Frequency
1480 MHz
1569 MHz
1607 MHz1000 MHz
Boost Frequency
1582 MHz+
1683 MHz
1733 MHz+1076 MHz+
Memory Size & Type
11GB GDDR5X
11GB GDDR5X8GB GDDR5X
6GB GDDR5
Die Size
471 mm²
471 mm²314 mm²
601 mm²
Process Technology
16nm
16nm16nm
28nm
Transistors
12 billion
12 billion7.2 billion
8 billion
Streaming Multiprocessors (SM)
28
28
20
22
GFLOPS (Base Frequency)
10,609
11,247
8228
5632
Texture Units
224
224160
176
Texture Fill Rate
331.5 GT/s351.5 GT/s
257.1 GT/s214 GT/s
ROPs
8888
6496
Pixel Fill Rate
130.24 GPix/s138.1 GPix/s
114.2 GPix/s116.7 GPix/s
Memory Data Rate
11 Gb/s11 Gb/s10 Gb/s7 Gb/s
Memory Bus
352-bit
352-bit256-bit
384-bit
Memory Bandwidth
484.4 GB/s
484.4 GB/s320 GB/s
336 GB/s
L2-Cache
2816KB
2816KB2MB
3MB
TDP
250W
275W (PT)
180W250W

Test system and measurement methods

We explained our test system and methodology in How We Test Graphics Cards. If you want to learn more about the procedures we're using in today's review, have a look at that story. In the time since it was published, we also upgraded our CPU and cooling system to rule out any possible host processing bottlenecks.

A short summary in table-form to provide a quick overview:

Test systems and measuring rooms
System
Intel Core i7-6900K @ 4.3 GHz
MSI X99S XPower Gaming Titanium
Corsair Vengeance DDR4-3200
1x 1TB Toshiba OCZ RD400 (M.2, System SSD)
2x 960GB Toshiba OCZ TR150 (Storage, Images)
be quiet Dark Power Pro 11, 850W PSU
Windows 10 Pro (All Updates)
Cooling
Alphacool Eisblock XPX
Alphacool Eiszeit 2000 Chiller
2x be quiet! Silent Wings 3 PWM (Closed Case Simulation)
Thermal Grizzly Kryonaut (Used when Switching Coolers)
Case
Lian Li PC-T70 with Extension Kit and Mods
Configurations: Open Benchtable, Closed Case
MonitorEizo EV3237-BK
Power Intake
Contact-free DC Measurement at PCIe Slot (Using a Riser Card)
Contact-free DC Measurement at External Auxiliary Power Supply Cable
Direct Voltage Measurement at Power Supply
2x Rohde & Schwarz HMO 3054, 500MHz Digital Multi-Channel Oscilloscope with Storage Function
4x Rohde & Schwarz HZO50 Current Probe (1mA - 30A, 100kHz, DC)
4x Rohde & Schwarz HZ355 (10:1 Probes, 500MHz)
1x Rohde & Schwarz HMC 8012 Digital Multimeter with Storage Function
Thermography
1x Optris PI640 80Hz Infrared Camera + PI Connect
Real-Time Infrared Monitoring and Recording
Acoustics
NTI Audio M2211 (with Calibration File, Low Cut at 50Hz)
Steinberg UR12 (with Phantom Power for Microphones)
Creative X7, Smaart v.7
Custom-Made Proprietary Measurement Chamber, 3.5 x 1.8 x 2.2m (L x D x H)
Perpendicular to Center of Noise Source(s), Measurement Distance of 50cm
Noise Level in dB(A) (Slow), Real-time Frequency Analyzer (RTA)
Graphical Frequency Spectrum of Noise

Asus ROG Strix GeForce GTX 1080 Ti 11GB OC Edition
$978.00 Amazon

Next
Summary
  1. Features & Specifications
  2. Board & Power Supply
  3. Gaming Performance
  4. Power Consumption
  5. Temperatures & Clock Rates
  6. Cooling & Noise
  7. Conclusion
About the author
Igor Wallossek

Igor Wallossek is a Senior Contributing Editor for Tom's Hardware DE. He tests and reviews CPUs, GPUs, games and headsets.

Read more
Create a new thread in the US Reviews comments forum about this subject
14 comments
Comment from the forums
    Your comment
  • jasonbgreen83
    I'm DISGUSTED that this $750 video card has jumped to $1200 in the last few days just as I was getting the money saved up to add one to my build. I refuse to be a victim of this price gouging greed. I'm sick of these companies pulling this limited stock crap to raise the prices to insane levels. Same thing with Intel and the 8700k. It's DISGUSTING
    0
  • dstarr3
    Anonymous said:
    I'm DISGUSTED that this $750 video card has jumped to $1200 in the last few days just as I was getting the money saved up to add one to my build. I refuse to be a victim of this price gouging greed. I'm sick of these companies pulling this limited stock crap to raise the prices to insane levels. Same thing with Intel and the 8700k. It's DISGUSTING


    If you click the Newegg link it shows a price of $799. I don't know why Tom's is reporting a $1,200 price tag.
    0
  • jasonbgreen83
    I'm disgusted that this $750 video card has jumped to $1200 dollars in the last few days just as I got the money up to add one to my build. I refuse to be a victim of this price gouging greed. These companies are ridiculous with this limiting third stock crap just to raise the prices. Same thing with the Intel 8700k.
    0
  • derekullo
    Anonymous said:
    I'm DISGUSTED that this $750 video card has jumped to $1200 in the last few days just as I was getting the money saved up to add one to my build. I refuse to be a victim of this price gouging greed. I'm sick of these companies pulling this limited stock crap to raise the prices to insane levels. Same thing with Intel and the 8700k. It's DISGUSTING


    I see the confusion.

    There are 4 versions of the card.

    ASUS ROG Poseidon
    https://www.newegg.com/Product/Product.aspx?item=N82E16814126202
    $859

    ASUS ROG GeForce GTX 1080 Ti DirectX 12 STRIX - Not Overclocked
    https://www.newegg.com/Product/Product.aspx?item=N82E16814126187
    $759

    ASUS ROG GeForce GTX 1080 Ti DirectX 12 STRIX - Overclocked
    https://www.newegg.com/Product/Product.aspx?item=N82E16814126186
    $1199

    ASUS GeForce GTX 1080 Ti DirectX 12 - Blower-cooled design
    https://www.newegg.com/Product/Product.aspx?item=9SIA0AJ6E80374
    $1299

    You can still buy the card for $759 as long as you don't go for the water cooled, overclocked or rear exhaust models.

    Less complaining, More research
    0
  • jasonbgreen83
    I've had this exact card on my part list on PC partpicker for the last 5 months or so. Been saving up for it. It has been 750-800 for the OC version. In the last 48 hours that has jumped up to over a grand. For the exact same card. I know there are slower ones available, this exact card has jumped up. Now I have to wait for it to come back down.
    0
  • The_King
    Why include a Fury X which is alreay EOL, but not the Vega 56 and 64 in your benchmarks ?
    0
  • davidgirgis
    I own this card.

    I have used this card for games daily since it came out last April. It is as fast as Tom's Hardware says it is.

    Check out my build:
    https://pcpartpicker.com/b/NTCbt6


    In August, the card started freezing immediately after I launched Dragon Age: Inquisition or The Division. Asus RMA'ed the card, and the new card works even better.
    It is now running 1708 MHz GPU and 11100 MHz VRAM at 120% power target, with a slightly more aggressive fan curve than default. GPU boost does the rest auto-magically.
    0
  • a.p.martinez765
    WTF 1200 bucks?? Ok this has to stop the PC community cannot afford to pay over a thousand dollars every time a new GPU comes out....
    0
  • dark_wizzie
    What is a PCA?
    0
  • davidgirgis
    Anonymous said:
    What is a PCA?


    A PCB (Printed circuit board) populated with electronic components is called a printed circuit assembly (PCA), printed circuit board assembly or PCB assembly (PCBA)

    Credit: Wikipedia
    0
  • phobicsq
    Crazy that reviews for the ti are still coming out. Really stupid how much more the overclocked cards are. Though not as bad as the ads on this site.
    0
  • FormatC
    Anonymous said:
    Why include a Fury X which is alreay EOL, but not the Vega 56 and 64 in your benchmarks ?


    Because I compared 14 different 1080 Ti cards under the same conditions with a frozen system to see the differences between all this samples. It is not my fault, that AMD hold back the Vega a whole year... :)

    BTW:
    Just waiting for a shipment from Asia, hanging in a German customs office. The reason is funny, because this stupid nitpickers are not able to google the price for this cards to pay tax. They not belive the total amount in the invoice, But how to google a price for cards that are not on the market yet? :D

    One of them is a custom Vega, small series sample direct from the factory - mass production is waiting for AMD ;)
    0
  • davidgirgis
    Anonymous said:
    Anonymous said:
    Why include a Fury X which is alreay EOL, but not the Vega 56 and 64 in your benchmarks ?


    Because I compared 14 different 1080 Ti cards under the same conditions with a frozen system to see the differences between all this samples. It is not my fault, that AMD hold back the Vega a whole year... :)



    sie sind verfluchte hunde

    Credit: Ridley Scott
    0
  • jeffreydanielbyers
    For VEGA 56/64 use another site like TECHPOWERUP to see comparisons in general. You can still easily extrapolate the relative performance, though chances are if looking at a GTX1080Ti review of multiple 1080Ti's you care which one of those is best, not VEGA.
    0
