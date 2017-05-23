Login | Sign Up
Biostar Racing Z270GT9 Motherboard Review

by
12 Comments

With a specifications sheet that reads like a geek’s wish list, Biostar’s Z270GT9 should be selling like hotcakes by now. Perhaps the reason we’re not hearing more from readers about this board is that many haven’t realized yet that the $330 version has a factory-installed 256GB Intel 600p M.2 SSD? Perhaps it’s because the $240 version (without SSD) never came to market? And if we simply subtract the price of the SSD from the price of the board, we’re left with a motherboard that costs less than its onboard 10Gb/s Ethernet solution. What a deal, right?

Specifications

Biostar Racing Z270GT9
$328.99 Newegg
  • Socket
    LGA 1151
  • Chipset
    Intel Z270
  • Form Factor
    ATX
  • Voltage Regulator
    12 Phases
  • Video Ports
    (1) DisplayPort, (1) HDMI 2.0, (1) HDMI 1.4
  • USB Ports
    10Gbps: (1) Type-C, (1) Type A, 5Gb/s: (4) Type A
  • Network Jacks
    (1) 10 Gigabit Ethernet, (1) Gigabit Ethernet
  • Audio Jacks
    (5) Analog, (1) Digital Out
  • Legacy Ports/Jacks
    (1) PS/2
  • Other Ports/Jacks
  • PCIe x16
    (6) v3.0 (x16/x4/x0/x4/x4/x4, x8/x4/x8//x4x4/x4)* *4-lane slots share (2) U.2 and (4) SATA Ports
  • PCIe x8
  • PCIe x4
  • PCIe x1
  • CrossFire/SLI
    Uncertified / ✗
  • DIMM Slots
    (4) DDR4
  • M.2 Slots
    (1) PCIe 3.0 x4 / SATA*, Filled w/256GB PCIe SSD (*Consumes SATA Port 2L)
  • U.2 Ports
    (2) PCIe x4 (Shares PCIe slots 2, 6)
  • SATA Ports
    (6) 6Gb/s (4 shared with slots, 1 w/SATA M.2)
  • USB Headers
    (1) v3.0, (2) v2.0
  • Fan Headers
    (5) 4-Pin
  • Legacy Interfaces
  • Other Interfaces
    FP-Audio, Thunderbolt AIC, TPM, 2x RGB headers
  • Diagnostics Panel
    Numeric
  • Internal Button/Switch
    Power, Reset, Sport and Eco modes / BIOS IC, LN2 Mode
  • SATA/RAID Controllers
    Integrated (0/1/5/10), ASM1061 PCIe
  • Ethernet Controllers
    Intel X550AT PCIe, WGI219V PHY
  • Wi-Fi/Bluetooth Controllers
    ✗ / ✗
  • USB Controllers
    ASM2142 PCIe 3.0 x2
  • HD Audio Codec
    ALC1220
  • DDL/DTS Connect
  • Warranty
    3 Years

Nearly any other manufacturer could easily ask $500 for the same hardware, yet Biostar has priced this flagship model to bring the brand some much-deserved attention. We see for example its two network ports, supported by Intel’s high-flying X550AT 10Gb/s controller in addition to its basic i219V Gigabit PHY. We also see two HDMI outputs, one beefed up to 2.0 specs to support 4k resolution at 60Hz and the other stuck with the more familiar 1.4b that does 4k at only 30Hz. Of course, the DisplayPort output is also capable of 4k at 60Hz.

Biostar addressed a common complaint about USB 2.0 being a dead standard by leaving gaping spaces in the I/O panel, even though we always need at least two of these for a keyboard and mouse (or printer). We do find a couple USB 3.1 (Gen 2) ports on the back, one of which has a Type-C connector to interface your new generation thumb drive. The included SSD is hidden under a solid aluminum heat sink, and the big network chip is found next to it, beneath a cover labeled 10GbE.

This is a dual-BIOS board with two replaceable ICs and a switch to select the one being used, and the Z270GT9 also has dual U.2 ports framing a group of SATA ports labeled 3U/3L, 2U/2L, and 1U/1L. The extra U.2 ports are likely a concession to users who would have preferred more M.2 on a board that simply doesn’t have enough room for more slots.

Knowing the overlap between overclocking and high-end gaming markets, Biostar equips this Gaming-series board with a set of V-Check voltage detection points above the DIMMs, a system status (Port 80 code) display in front of the DIMMs, Power and Reset buttons, Sport and Eco mode buttons, and a LN2-mode selector that slows the system down at boot to overcome “cold bug” boot issues. And knowing that overclocking and show build markets often overlap, the firm also includes a pair of RGB outputs for case light strips.

You’d be right to think: That sounds like a bunch of PCIe for a chipset that has but 30 HSIO connections. The upper U.2 port shares all four lanes with the second PCIe slot, but you’re probably not putting a card there if you’re using a graphics card since its cooler will most likely overlap that slot. And the lower U.2 connector is likewise disabled when a card is used in the bottom slot, but this makes less sense because it wouldn’t be covered by a second graphics card. In fact, the slot arrangement has the oddity of its two primary slots, the ones fed by CPU lanes, being only double-spaced at positions 1 and 3 in a market full of graphics card with triple-slot coolers. Additionally, the fourth slot steals all four chipset-supplied SATA ports. This makes some sense, since it’s the slot that would be covered by the cooler of a second graphics card.

Biostar didn’t pay Nvidia for an SLI certification, so scratch that idea. On the other hand, AMD doesn’t require such licensing for CrossFire. We can imagine the Z270GT9 with two Radeon graphics cards in slots 1 and 3, and it’s not too much of a stretch to think of placing a third card in Slot 5, even though the fifth slot is locked into four lanes using the chipset’s bandwidth-bound controller. Biostar simply hasn’t validated any Crossfire configurations yet.

There are a few minor cost-cutting measures on the Z270GT9, such as the absence of any voltage controllers for the fan headers. Those are PWM-only, and located only at the top and bottom edges of the board. Constrained to the ATX standard of 9.6” deep, we’d find it believable if Biostar told us it simply ran out of space. Competitors would have likely spilled out a few connections onto an extra inch of PCB at the front and called their boards the E-word (EATX), but Biostar saved this flagship model from that fate.

The lack of any SLI license means the Z270GT9 doesn’t need any of those fancy new-fangled HB-style SLI bridges. We are a little concerned that the company couldn’t take the time to validate any CrossFire configurations though. At least it included four SATA cables in the Z270GT9 installation kit.

Biostar Racing Z270GT9
$328.99 Newegg

Next
Summary
  1. Features & Specifications
  2. Software & Firmware
  3. Test Results & Final Analysis
About the author
Thomas Soderstrom

Thomas Soderstrom is a Senior Staff Editor at Tom's Hardware US. He tests and reviews cases, cooling, memory and motherboards.

12 comments
    Your comment
  • jaber2
    Not for me, I wouldn't use those combination of board and drive
    0
  • Crashman
    Anonymous said:
    Not for me, I wouldn't use those combination of board and drive

    Our drive reviewer has a low opinion of the 600p's performance and still wants the board because, with this particular 10GbE solution, it's an unbeatable deal.
    0
  • AgentLozen
    They put the word "Racing" in the name. What about this motherboard "races" besides the networking controller? Certainly not the overclocking potential. How about:

    Biostar Casual Stroll Z270GT9
    Biostar I'll Do It Tomorrow Z270GT9
    Biostar Windows Vista Z270GT9
    1
  • Crashman
    Anonymous said:
    They put the word "Racing" in the name. What about this motherboard "races" besides the networking controller? Certainly not the overclocking potential. How about:

    Biostar Casual Stroll Z270GT9
    Biostar I'll Do It Tomorrow Z270GT9
    Biostar Windows Vista Z270GT9

    You didn't see the checkered flag motif? The stripes make it go faster! Buy it for your clear PC case and put this chair in front of it!
    http://www.tomshardware.com/news/corsair-t1-race-gaming-chair,34466.html
    0
  • shrapnel_indie
    I think the only racing this board does is to race back to what most of us expect of a BioStar motherboard: a disappointing board that can't function very well at what higher performance it is supposed to be capable of, and mediocrity at best for normal operation.

    This board doesn't change my opinion of BioStar motherboards one bit.
    0
  • AgentLozen
    Quote:
    I think the only racing this board does is to race back to what most of us expect of a BioStar motherboard: a disappointing board that can't function very well at what higher performance it is supposed to be capable of, and mediocrity at best for normal operation.

    This board doesn't change my opinion of BioStar motherboards one bit.


    Nah brah. It's value lies in it's networking controller and it's sweet solid state drive. If you took those away, the price of this thing would drop significantly.
    1
  • SuperFist
    Anonymous said:
    They put the word "Racing" in the name. What about this motherboard "races" besides the networking controller? Certainly not the overclocking potential. How about:

    Biostar Casual Stroll Z270GT9
    Biostar I'll Do It Tomorrow Z270GT9
    Biostar Windows Vista Z270GT9


    LMAO!!! :D
    0
  • the nerd 389
    I've had some very poor experiences with Biostar boards. Specifically, the capacitors that they use have been bargain-basement options in the past, and I've had them die on me on a few occasions. Does this board have decent quality caps? What about the other components?
    0
  • dstarr3
    Holy cow, I am NOT going to spend $300 on anything with the Biostar name on it. Unless it's a factory.
    0
  • the nerd 389
    Anonymous said:
    Holy cow, I am NOT going to spend $300 on anything with the Biostar name on it. Unless it's a factory.


    I would consider it. I would then either (half joking):
    A) Replace all the caps on the board with decent models (and add the caps that they left out),
    B) Pull the X550AT off this board, and pray that it's pin-compatible with one of the other Intel ethernet controllers, or
    C) Pull the X550AT off this board, and print a custom PCIe card for it.

    In all seriousness, I honestly can't picture a build that would both need a 10 Gbe controller, but could make do with Biostar quality as it has been in the past. The closest I can think of is as a tinkering build for an IT company, or possibly as a benchmarking build for a review site.

    This board could be better quality than Biostar has had with previous products, though.
    0
  • dstarr3
    Anonymous said:
    Anonymous said:
    Holy cow, I am NOT going to spend $300 on anything with the Biostar name on it. Unless it's a factory.


    I would consider it. I would then either (half joking):
    A) Replace all the caps on the board with decent models (and add the caps that they left out),
    B) Pull the X550AT off this board, and pray that it's pin-compatible with one of the other Intel ethernet controllers, or
    C) Pull the X550AT off this board, and print a custom PCIe card for it.

    In all seriousness, I honestly can't picture a build that would both need a 10 Gbe controller, but could make do with Biostar quality as it has been in the past. The closest I can think of is as a tinkering build for an IT company, or possibly as a benchmarking build for a review site.

    This board could be better quality than Biostar has had with previous products, though.


    Yeah, they've been coming up with some... uh, attention-grabbing products lately. They're clearly trying to make a statement. Hopefully that statement is "We're good now, please give us a second chance" and not "Build quality is just as bad as ever, we just invested more into marketing."
    0
  • Onus
    Your SSD problem and RAM issues look like the kind of anomalies I also found last time I looked at a[n otherwise nice] Biostar board. The boards look a lot better than Biostar's reputation would imply, but these glitches raise justifiable doubts. It looks like they're really trying, but they're up against some established competitors, and need to iron those glitches out. This one does look like a "Recommended" award winner, but only with a caveat over some oddities that some will find unacceptable.
    0
