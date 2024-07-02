Born in the USA: Prusa is Now Making 3D Printers and Filament In Delaware

Josef Prusa and David Randolph, CEO of Printed Solid, with American employees who now assemble MK4 3D printers in Delaware.

When Prusa Research acquired Printed Solid in 2022 , it was obvious that the European 3D printing giant wanted better access to the American market. Though wildly popular among US consumers, printers like the Prusa MK3 (and later, the premium class MK4 , one of the best 3D printers) could only be purchased directly from the Czech Republic factory – off limits for many educational and government institutions that are obligated to buy American. By making Delaware-based Printed Solid the exclusive US reseller, consumers hoped for easier and cheaper access to their favorite 3D printing brand.

It didn’t quite pan out that way for the average American, with sales limited to large enterprise buyers, government offices, and schools. The top-of-the-line Prusament filament became available stateside but at a higher cost than purchasing it directly from the factory in Prague. We were unable to confirm prices for American-made Prusament at the time of publication but will update this article when we obtain pricing information.

Josef Prusa and David Randolph show off filament made on an American Prusament filament line. (Image credit: Prusa)

The boundaries between Prusa Research and Printed Solid are now being erased, with today’s announcement that printers and filament will be manufactured at the Delaware factory. "Our goal is to become the largest manufacturer of 3D printers and filaments in the USA within a year," says Josef Prusa, CEO of Prusa Research.

Prusa Research employs nearly 1,000 people in Prague to design and manufacture machines. Printed Solid currently has around 30 employees and is looking to hire more as it expands operations to include printer assembly.

Prusa Research stated in a press release that their American counterparts will be assembling Prusa MK4s and producing Prusament filament, which requires an upgrade to their filament line. Printed Solid will also increase its repair facilities so US customers can get faster support and service.

Josef Prusa said that he believes in local manufacturing, and is committed to supporting local economies by keeping production in-house. “Our approach is rooted in transparency and trust: our software is open-source and fully auditable, and now, our manufacturing facilities are open for visits.”

David Randolph, CEO of Printed Solid, added that he is thrilled to make Prusa products more accessible and affordable to US customers. “We are proud to be expanding our workforce and providing more job opportunities for Americans. By increasing our manufacturing capabilities here in Newark, Delaware, we are not only delivering high-quality Prusa products to our customers but also contributing to the local economy and supporting American workers.”