Corsair Vengeance i7500 gaming desktop with 14600KF and RTX 4060 is a Cyber Monday bargain at $1,359

The Corsair Vengeance i7500 is a formidable gaming PC, one that was good enough to earn our coveted Editor’s Choice award. Luckily, Amazon currently has this system on sale for Cyber Monday, and it’s a smoking deal. Although it’s not the exact same configuration that we tested last year, the fundamentals are still there.

This Vengeance i7500 SKU comes with an Intel Core i5 14600KF processor, 32GB of Corsair Vengeance RGB DDR5 memory, a B760 motherboard, 1TB SSD, and a GeForce RTX 4060 GPU. Since this is a Corsair system, you won’t be shocked to learn that it has one of the brand’s 750-watt 80+ Gold modular power supplies inside the case.

Corsair Vengeance i7500 gaming desktop: now $1,359 at Amazon (was $1,699)

The Corsair Vengeance i7500 is equipped with a Core i5-14600KF processor, 32GB of DDR5, and an RTX 4060

Speaking of the case, it’s a stylish Vengeance 4000D mid-tower, complete with plenty of cooling. You’ll find three 120mm fans up front and another 120mm fan at the rear of the chassis. While our review unit featured Corsair’s iCue H100i RGB Elite 240mm AIO cooler, this SKU comes with the iCue H60x RGB Elite, equipped with a single SP120 RGB Elite Series PWM fan, to keep the Core i5 14600KF cool under load. Removable and washable dust filters are at the top, front, and bottom of the Vengeance 4000D, and a large tinted glass side panel lets you gawk at the hardware inside.

The retail price for this SKU is $1,699, but it is currently on sale for $1,359 at Amazon, which is a solid 20 percent discount. Given that this is Black Friday/Cyber Monday season, Amazon has an extended window for purchases. So instead of the typical 30-day return window, you’ll have until January 31, 2025, to return the system if you encounter any problems or don’t feel it is the right fit for you. Corsair also stands behind its system, as it comes with a full two-year manufacturer warranty instead of the one-year warranty that you typically find on competitive systems.

For more on the Corsair Vengeance i7500, be sure to read our comprehensive review.