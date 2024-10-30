Cooler Master's unique Sneaker X gaming PC is on sale - save $690 if the shoe fits

Looking like someone has cut off Optimus Prime's foot, this gaming PC from Cooler Master looks like a high-tech robot sneaker. Yet it still houses a fully functioning gaming PC that will comfortably play the latest games. Today's deal sees a large reduction in the retail price for this prebuilt gaming PC, but it must be stated that you can very easily build a gaming PC for less, but it might not include all the small form-factor parts and extremely funky sneaker case.

This deal is available at Woot, where the Cooler Master Sneaker X is on sale for $1,609, reduced from the original $2,299. As I mentioned previously, you can build a similar hardware-specced PC for less, for example, you can pick up an RTX 4070 GPU for $499 (GPU usually being the most expensive part) leaving you just a little over $1,100 to pick up the rest of the parts, but the case alone is part of the selling point. It's quite unique and if you're into the design, then that's what is going to appeal to you.

Although built for housing a mini-ITX PC build, the Cooler Master Sneaker X does contain a lot of sull-sized parts such as the large 360mm cooling radiator and Nvidia RTX 4070 GPU. The motherboard is a mini-ITX board and the Sneaker X packs in a powerful 850W small form factor SFX power supply. It uses a 13th Gen Intel Core i7-13700K, which was released three generations ago, but it could be updated to a 14th Gen processor later if you can find a cheap one as they use the same LGA socket.

Cooler Master Sneaker X: was $2,299 now $1,609 at Woot! The Cooler Master Sneaker X gaming PC is a mini-ITX-based gaming PC stuffed into one of the most unique case designs on the market. It may look like a Transformers foot, but inside the Sneaker X is an Nvidia RTX 4070 graphics card, Intel Core i7-13700K processor, 32GB of DDR5 5600MHz RAM, a 2TB SSD, and 850W SFX power supply.

There's a pre-installed Cooler Master MF120 Halo fan, and an ARGB controller for jazzing up the Sneaker X even more than it already is, and even with the trainer aesthetics there are the usual connectivity ports available. Ports on the Sneaker X include: 1x USB-C 3.2 Gen 2x2, 4x USB-A 3.0 / 3.1 / 3.2 Gen 1, 2x HDMI, and 4x DisplayPort.

If you're in any way a bit of a sneaker-head, or just want something a bit different with a unique styling the Cooler Master Sneaker X is definitely worth taking a look at whilst it's on sale.