Lenovo knocks $1,058 off RTX 4080 Super-powered gaming PC — Grab this Legion desktop for $2,091

Pick up a powerful new gaming or productivity desktop from Lenovo with a tasty discount from the MSRP price listing. Lenovo is offering a rather generous 33% off a range of their PC products, with a huge $1,058 discount off the price of the Lenovo Legion Tower 7i Gen 8 (RTX 4080 Super) desktop PC. With the listed components packed inside this PC, you could run a top-spec gaming machine, have a lot of power for productivity work and content creation, or even play around with some AI software.

To take a look at this offer, head to the Lenovo website where you can purchase the Lenovo Legion Tower 7i Gen 8 for $2,091 - saving 33% or $1,058 off the original MSRP offer price of $3,149. I know it still sounds like a lot of money, but when you take into account the current cheapest prices of an RTX 4080 Super ($964) and Intel Core i9-14900KF ($549), you've already accounted for $1,513 of the price without any of the other components, if you were to build it yourself.

The major PC components inside this Lenovo Legion Tower 7i Gen 8 (Model: 90V6000UUS) are an Nvidia RTX 4080 Super graphics card with a large 16GB of GDDR6X VRAM, a 14th-gen Intel Core i9-14900KF processor with a 360mm liquid AIO cooler, an ample 32GB of DDR5 memory, and a 1TB SSD for storage.

There's plenty of connectivity on the Lenovo Legion Tower 7i Gen 8 with 2x USB 2.0, 2x USB 3.2 Gen 1, 1x headphone (3.5mm), 1x microphone (3.5mm) on the top IO panel of the case with rear IO connections including 1x USB-C 3.2 Gen 2x2, 1x USB 3.2 Gen 2, 2x USB 2.0, 4x USB 3.2 Gen 1, 1x Ethernet (RJ-45), 1x Lighting switch, 6x audio connectors (with SPDIF).