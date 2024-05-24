Save money on a new gaming PC in iBUYPOWER's Memorial Day sale

iBUYPOWER has a range of discounts this Memorial Day weekend with savings to be made on a selection of their RDY prebuilt gaming PCs continuing until the end of the month (May, 31). If you're in the market for a new gaming rig, this could be the perfect time to pull the trigger and pick up a powerful gaming computer at a great price. Plus, if you combine the deals with one of our iBUYPOWER coupons you could save even more.

The RDY lineup of gaming PCs all come installed with Windows 11 Home and feature a range of highly-curated product selections from iBUYPOWER to cater to different tiers of gaming PCs in not only performance but also price. Looks also aren't overlooked with attractive PC cases like the Scale and Slate cases to the giant side windows of the panoramic HYTE Y60 and Y70 cases showing off your precious components inside.

Listed below are four of iBUYPOWER's RDY lineup featuring a range of different PC configurations with selected components that are tailored to offer maximum performance for the price.

RDY Scale 002: now $1,049 at iBUYPOWER (was $1,299)



Operating System: Windows 11 Home

CPU: AMD Ryzen 7 5700

Cooling: CPU Fan and Heatsink

GPU: Nvidia RTX 4060 8GB

RAM: 16GB DDR4 3200MHz

Storage: 1TB M.2 NVMe SSD



The iBUYPOWER RDY Scale 002 is a starter-friendly gaming PC that aims to deliver 1080p performance on high settings close to the $1k price point. With NVIDIA's RTX 4060 GPU, this computer has access to DLSS 3 and ray tracing for an enhanced gaming experience - all contained in an iBUYPOWER Scale case. Use Coupon code TOM5 at the checkout for $50 off RDY systems over $999 with this iBUYPOWER promo code and $100 off a system over $1999.



RDY Slate 8MP 002: now $1,799 at iBUYPOWER (was $2,099)



Operating System: Windows 11 Home

CPU: Intel Core i7-14700KF

Cooling: iBUYPOWER 240mm ARGB Liquid AIO

GPU: NVIDIA RTX 4070 SUPER 12GB

RAM: 32GB DDR5 6000MHz

Storage: 2TB M.2 NVMe SSD



The RDY Slate 8MP 002 is perfect for those who want to play games on higher graphical settings. The system comes with plenty of fast RAM and storage, plus NVIDIA's latest RTX 4070 Super GPU and one of iBUYPOWER's colorful all-in-one liquid cooling solutions, all packed inside the new Slate 8 Mesh Pro RGB case.

RDY Y60 004: now $1,899 at iBUYPOWER (was $2,449)



Operating System: Windows 11 Home

CPU: Intel Core i9-14900KF

Cooling: iBUYPOWER 360mm ARGB Liquid AIO

GPU: NVIDIA RTX 4070 Super 12GB

RAM: 32GB DDR5 6000MHz

Storage: 2TB M.2 NVMe SSD



Installed in a panoramic HYTE Y60 case, the RDY Y60 004 packs an impressive list of components for a high-spec gaming machine. Alongside the powerful Intel Core i9-14900KF processor is NVIDIA's latest RTX 4070 Super GPU, a whopping 32GB of fast DDR5 RAM, and 2TB of SSD storage for your games and applications.



Use Coupon code TOM5 at the checkout for $50 off RDY systems over $999 with this iBUYPOWER promo code and $100 off a system over $1999.

RDY Y70 001: now $2,299 at iBUYPOWER (was $2,719)



Operating System: Windows 11 Home

CPU: Intel Core i9 -14900KF

Cooling: iBUYPOWER 360mm ARGB Liquid AIO

GPU: NVIDIA RTX 4070 Ti Super 16GB

RAM: 32GB DDR5 6000MHz

Storage: 2TB M.2 NVMe SSD



A powerful gaming rig consisting of an NVIDIA RTX 4070 Ti Super with 16GB of GDDR6 VRAM and Intel's top-tier Core i9-14900KF processor, the RDY Y70 001 shows off its prowess inside of the picturesque HYTE Y70 PC case, with panoramic views of the components inside.



Use Coupon code TOM5 at the checkout for $50 off RDY systems over $999 with this iBUYPOWER promo code and $100 off a system over $1999.

All of the above PCs are built, in stock, and can be purchased and on their way to you almost immediately thanks to free two-day shipping on your orders. iBUYPOWER also offers a standard three-year warranty on PCs consisting of three years of labor and one-year parts. See the iBUYPOWER website for more information on their warranty specifics.