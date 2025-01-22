This budget 1080/1440p gaming PC is only $899 at Best Buy — the MSI Codex Z2 packs an RTX 4060 Ti and AMD Ryzen CPU

Today's deal is on this 2024 model of MSI's Codex Z2 prebuilt gaming PC. This PC has been reduced in price by $300, making it an affordable budget option for getting into PC gaming or upgrading from a much older machine. The major component part used in the build is the current generation Nvidia RTX 4060 Ti graphics card, although, it's only just over a week until the first 50-series Nvidia graphics cards drop which will then relegate it to last-gen status. But they are going to be the two high-end cards first (RTX 5090 & RTX 5080) and they won't be cheap.

Head to Best Buy to find this deal on the MSI Codex Z2 for just $899. You're saving $300 on the MSRP price of $1199, and at $899 the MSI Codex Z2 is a great option for a budget gaming PC with this hardware configuration.

The case of the Codex Z2 is an airflow case with mesh panels to let the cool air inside, with a tempered glass side panel for viewing the internals. Inside the case is an AMD Ryzen 5 8400F processor, Nvidia RTX 4060 Ti 8GB graphics card, 16GB of DDR5 5200MHz RAM, and a 1TB NVMe SSD. This 2024 model PC also comes with WiFi 7 for easy internet connectivity. This hardware config will easily run any modern game at 1080p on high settings -- even 1440p for some games, and with the RTX 4060 Ti you can make use of Nvidia's DLSS technology to improve framerates on higher resolution monitors.

MSI Codex Z2: now $899 at Best Buy (was $1,199)

With a 650W power supply on board, you can always choose to upgrade some of the components later if the requirements of newer games demand it.

