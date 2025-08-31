Apple iMac G3 made from Legos has a chance to become an official retail set — a fan-designed model needs 4,000 more signatures to be considered by Lego

The 1990s' most iconic blob, besides the Volkswagen Beetle, may soon be resurrected in brick-built form. A LEGO model of the Apple iMac G3 is up for consideration and fan voting on the LEGO Ideas website, where it is competing for a chance to become an officially licensed and commercially released LEGO model.

The Lego iMac is a 700-piece scale model of the original iMac G3, released in 1998. Complete with custom-designed stickers to replicate the Mac OS splash screen and iMac logo, the model is finished in the original computer's iconic Bondi Blue color. The inside of the transparent shell houses a cathode ray tube and a circuit board, complete with heatsinks and wires, designed digitally using only real Lego elements.

The model is complete with a brick-built keyboard and mouse. Even within the blocky constraints of the Lego medium, the model manages to comfortably approximate the shape and vibe of the original blobby desktop. A space fleet's worth of transparent blue windshield elements is used to create the iMac's bright plastic backside, gorgeously recreating Steve Jobs' first major product launch after his return to Apple.

Lego's "LEGO Ideas" website offers a chance for fan designers to submit their Lego models for consideration to be turned into real, on-the-shelf Lego products. Designs that receive 10,000 votes from site users are entered into official consideration rounds, where Lego's designers and lawyers determine which models best fit Lego's capabilities and brand. Over 150 designs meet this benchmark each year, with Lego holding three voting periods annually, and only six models are selected for production each year.

The designer of the Lego iMac G3, Fuma Terai, is no stranger to the Lego Ideas voting process. Six previous models of his have reached the 10,000-vote mark, with Terai's model of the '80s film Gremlins' mascot, Gizmo, being recently turned into an official Lego set of its own.

Close to half of the Lego Ideas sets published so far are based on licensed IP, and with Terai's iMac G3 design only using already-existing Lego elements, it has a fair chance of getting far in voting. Unfortunately, even if it can reach 10,000 total votes and obtain the approval of Lego's legal team, Apple would still need to be willing to play ball with the idea, which historically would be a long shot.

Those interested in seeing a Lego iMac G3 on their desk one day should turn to the Lego Ideas website and vote for the model here. Currently sitting at over 6,000 votes at the time of writing, the project has 319 days remaining to reach its 10,000-vote target, a milestone it will almost certainly reach thanks to its widespread promotion across the techy corners of the web.

