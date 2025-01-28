AMD-powered NUC appears to be in the works — Ryzen AI Max 395+ powered mini-PC spotted

Intel processors have always powered NUCs. However, things changed when Asus took over the NUC line from the chipmaker in 2023. The manufacturer is seemingly experimenting with AMD chips after customs filing discovered by ComputerBase (machine translated) showed an entry for a “Personal Computer mini-PC (NUC14LNS) Asus AMD Ryzen AI Max-395/W 8060S, 64 BIT”.

If this is true, this will be the first NUC to feature an AMD chip, and it will come soon after Asus launches a family of five NUCs powered by an Intel processor. It won’t be its first device to use a Ryzen AI Max+ (Strix Halo) CPU, though, as it’s rumored to power the upcoming ROG Flow Z13 laptop (also listed in the customs document).

AMD also claims that the Ryzen AI Max 395+’s integrated graphics, the Radeon 8060S, can beat the RTX 4070 laptop GPU by up to 68%—a massive claim by the company but is helped by the fact that it has 40 RDNA 3.5 graphics cores. If true, this will disadvantage Asus NUCs if it only sticks with Intel processors, especially as some smaller manufacturers like GMK have already hinted at releasing a mini-PC powered by this processor.

The mini-PC customs description says it’s “for BIS testing,” which likely means the Bureau of Indian Standards. If that’s the case, then Asus likely already built and tested the AMD-powered NUC within the company. Indian authorities are now testing it to ensure it conforms to local standards. This might also mean that this device is destined for launch in India, although there is no official word from Asus yet about whether this is the case or if it will have a global launch.

Given that Asus is investing in product certification, there’s a good chance this is a genuine product. The company is just holding off on its announcement until the authorities give it the green light. We also hope that it will make its way to our shores. That way, mini-PC fans will have more options, and we could enjoy the massive performance that its integrated GPU delivers.