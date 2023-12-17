Intel Meteor Lake mini PCs on the way – MechRevo reveals its Core Ultra 5 125H packing iMini Pro

Official details of the first of what will probably be a very long list of mini PCs built around Intel Meteor Lake laptop processors have been revealed. China’s Mechanical Revolution has unveiled its iMini Pro with Intel Core Ultra 5 125H (h/t ITHome). Moreover, the laptop-packing mini PC is already listed for pre-order on China’s JD.com for CNY4499, which is around $635, with availability starting from Jan 11, 2024.

The Intel Core Ultra 5 125H resides at the bottom of the new H series but is still probably a capable chip. It has a 14C / 18T CPU core configuration, specifically 4 Performance-cores, 7 Efficiency-cores, and 2 Low Power Efficiency-cores. A total of 18 MB of cache is present, and the max CPU clock speed you will see from this 65W turbo power part is 4.5 GHz.

(Image credit: MechRevo)

Even though the Core Ultra 5 125H is at the lower end of the H series specs pile its GPU isn’t drastically cut. The top Core Ultras have 8 Xe cores running at up to 2.35 GHz, but this one has 7 Xe cores which peak at 2.2 GHz. Other standard features of the H series family present here include Intel's AI accelerating NPU, and support for up to 64 GB of RAM – DDR5-5600 or LPDDR5- 7467.

According to the linked sources, MechRevo’s iMini Pro offers 32 GB of DDR5 RAM and 1 TB of Gen4 NVMe SSD in its pre-order configuration. A spare M.2 storage slot is vacant for storage upgrades going forward.

For a small unit of roughly 6-inch square and 1.5-inch height (or precisely 154 x 152 x 37.8 mm), the MechRevo has a more than acceptable range of ports on offer. The front is pleasingly minimal, with just a circular LED inset power button. To the left is a pinhole reset, a USB-C port, 2x USB-A ports, and a Kensington lock. Round the back there is a DC barrel jack, a Thunderbolt 4 USB-C port, 3.5mm audio, DP, HDMI, two further USB-A ports, and twin 2.5 GbE LAN ports. Wireless connectivity is also provided, with Wi-Fi 6 supported by the hardware.

(Image credit: MechRevo)

The above-outlined machine is probably a capable performer for general use and even some light gaming fun. It isn’t an ugly design, but MechRevo has made it VESA mountable so you can fix it securely and tidily on the back of a monitor.

In some preliminary testing, it is claimed the CPU in this mini PC stabilized at 88 degrees Celsius under a Cinebench R23 test loop. We’d also like to know about the fan noise from this device under load.

As we mentioned in the intro, this is one of the first mini PCs packing an Intel Core Ultra laptop processor that has been officially detailed. We have previously covered news of popular laptop lines from companies like Acer, MSI, Asus, Lenovo, and Samsung that have upgraded models ready for the new wave of AI PCs.