Meteor Lake-powered mini-PC arrives with an external expansion slot to connect GPUs — Beelink GTi14 sports a latchable PCIe x8 slot and integrated 145W power supply
Beelink's latest comes in both Core Ultra 7 and Core Ultra 9 Meteor Lake variations
The Beelink GTi14 is a new mini PC from Beelink, now boasting the latest Intel Meteor Lake mobile processors. The most marked improvement of Meteor Lake over past Intel laptop CPUs is the inclusion of actually-pretty-good Intel Arc graphics, which are broadly competitive with the current best iGPU offerings from AMD, who have historically led by a significant margin in iGPU performance. Performance-wise, this Mini PC should be a compelling pick, especially if you also care for other features like NPU support on Intel's latest architectures.
Beelink GTi14 Core Specifications
- CPU Option 1: Intel Core Ultra 7 155H with 16 cores (6P+8E+2LPE) up to 4.80 GHz
- CPU Option 2: Intel Core Ultra 9 185H with 16 cores (6P+8E+2LPE) up to 5.10 GHz
- GPU: Intel Arc Graphics for Meteor Lake with 8 Intel Xe cores
- RAM: 32 GB DDR5-5600 RAM
- Storage: 1 TB NVMe Gen 4 SSD
- I/O: 1 PCIe x8 slot; 1 Thunderbolt 4 port; 5 USB 3.2 Gen2 Type-A ports; 1 USB 3.2 Gen2 Type-C port; 1 DisplayPort 1.4A port; 1 HDMI* port; 1 3.5mm audio port; 1 SD card slot
- ETC: Built-in Dual Speakers and 4-Mic Array; Wi-Fi 7 and Bluetooth 5.4 support; Fingerprint sensor
*Unspecified HDMI, but most likely HDMI 2.0.
But what else does this mini PC have to offer? What sticks out to us most is a latchable PCIe x8 slot on the bottom of the unit, which should allow for reasonably strong iGPU performance with all but the beefiest graphics cards.
The promotional renders on the original product pages (Core Ultra 7/Core Ultra 9) show this being used with an RTX GPU and a dedicated docking station with a similar design language, but at this time, we are unable to confirm if this is included or if actual PCIe x8 GPU docking stations exist. This also happened with the ASRock DeskMate X600, which has a similar x8 ribbon cable seemingly purpose-designed for a market of PCIe x8 GPU docks that don't seem to exist.
We have emailed Beelink to confirm these details and will update the article appropriately when we receive an answer. In any case, PCIe x8 support becoming more common on modern Mini PCs is nice, even if it seems like most would be better off going for the more widely supported OCuLink.
Besides that, most of the features on offer here seem pretty nice. If the device performs as advertised, the cooling should perform fine and even pretty quietly at only 32 decibels. The Cinebench and Geekbench scores on each model's product page also align with what we should expect from these Intel Core Ultra CPUs.
