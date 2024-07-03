The best Fourth of July deals that we've spotted so far

With July 4th celebrations taking place tomorrow, and the chance for a lot of you to get an end-of-week holiday, it's also the start of the summer deals season. Fourth of July sales are kicking off just before even larger events like Amazon Prime Day.

We've looked around the major retailers for some of the best deals on our favorite tech products that you may be interested in picking up on the cheap. We'll keep this page updated over the next couple of days as we spot new deals.

July 4th Best Laptop Deals

Dell Alienware m18 (RTX 4070) Gaming Laptop: now $3,299 at Best Buy (was $3,999)



A beast of a machine from Dell's Alienware gaming division with gaming performance specs for a laptop. The Alienware M18 features a powerful Nvidia RTX 4070 graphics card and AMD's Ryzen 9 7845HX CPU for un-bottlenecked gaming performance. The M18 also features a massive 32GB of DDR5 RAM, a 1TB SSD, and a very large 18-inch FHD display with a super-fast 480Hz refresh rate.

July 4th Best Desktop PC Deals

Alienware Aurora R16 Desktop (RTX 4080 Super) Gaming PC: now $2,499 at Best Buy (was $3,199)



A prebuilt gaming rig from Dell, the Alienware Aurora R16 in this configuration packs a wallop when you play the latest titles. Stuffed inside the clean-looking case is an Nvidia RTX 4080 Super, Intel Core i7-14900KF, 32GB of DDR5 RAM, and 2TB of SSD storage for your OS and games library.

HP Omen 25L Gaming Desktop PC: now $1,349 at Best Buy (was $1,649)



Packed inside the snow-white chassis of the HP Omen 25L is an Intel Core i7-14700F processor, Nvidia RTX 4060 Ti graphics card, a large 32GB of DDR5 memory, and plenty of storage thanks to a 2TB SSD. This is an attractive gaming desktop PC with plenty of punch for modern games.

July 4th Best Monitor Deals

Samsung Odyssey Ark 2nd Gen 55-inch 4K Curved Gaming Monitor: now $1,799 at Amazon (was $2,999) - Lowest Price



This giant 55-inch curved gaming screen from Samsung has an impressive 4K resolution and a superfast 165Hz refresh rate with a rapid 1ms response time (GTG). The Quantum Mini-LED panel can also flip vertically for some interesting viewing applications and comes with a feature-rich remote control to help navigate the expansive OSD.

July 4th Best SSD & Storage Deals

Samsung 990 Pro (2TB) SSD: now $169 at Newegg with promo code (was $249)



The fastest PCIe 4.0 SSD you can get, the Samsung 990 Pro offers sequential read and write speeds of 7,450 and 6,900 MB/s, respectively, along with 1.4 and 1.55 million IOPS.



See our Samsung 990 Pro Review for more details. Use code LDRDUA386 to redeem a $10 discount.

Samsung 990 Pro (4TB) SSD: now $329 at Newegg with promo code (was $464)



The Samsung 990 Pro 4TB is among the fastest SSDs currently available on the market with read and write speeds up to 7450/6900 MB/s, almost maxing out the Gen 4 bandwidth. With 4TB of capacity, you have plenty of room for storing your Steam games library.



See our review of the 4TB Samsung 990 Pro for more in-depth details.



Use code LDRDUA388 to redeem a $20 discount.

July 4th Best Graphics Card Deals