Acer's Predator Helios 16 gaming laptop with RTX 4070 and 240Hz QHD screen is on sale for just $1,299

More gaming laptop goodness just before Christmas as the price drops on the Acer Predator Helios 16 now on sale for $1,299 - a great price for a laptop with powerful components of this caliber. I've had a little look around the webways to try and find it cheaper, but this is the best offer I've found. The same laptop is also on a 20% sale via Acer's store on Amazon, but it's still $1,526 - highlighting what a good deal this is from B&H Photo.

With a compact 16-inch screen and QHD resolution, the pixel density will make for a very crisp picture, and the 240Hz refresh rate of this IPS panel should provide buttery-smooth gameplay, but this will be dependent on the game, and you should not expect to get 240 FPS on every title, as game optimization and settings are different for every game and if you're making use of ray tracing and max settings on a game like Cyberpunk 2077 there's no way you're maxing out that refresh rate.

Acer Predator Helios 16 Gaming Laptop: now $1,299 at B&H Photo (was $1,899)

Bundled inside the Acer Predator Helios is an Intel Core i7-13700HX 16-Core CPU, RTX 4070 GPU, 16GB of RAM, and a 1TB SSD. It also sports a 2560 x 1600 display with a 240Hz refresh rate for incredibly smooth gaming.

The Acer Predator Helios 16 contains Nvidia's RTX 4070 laptop GPU onboard which means you can play your games at higher resolutions and settings and be able to output them in glorious 2560 x 1600 (QHD) resolution, and with high frame rates thanks to the 240Hz refresh rate. Using an Nvidia GPU also gives you the capability of utilizing Nvidia's software features such as ray tracing and DLSS 3/3.5 - as long as these features are supported in the game you want to play.

To help solidify its gaming pedigree the Acer Predator Helios 16 comes complete with an RGB backlit keyboard, for the gamer-aesthetic and also the practical aspect of seeing your keys in low-lit environments, but if you want to justify buying this for work... well, it does come with a 1080p webcam for those important video calls.