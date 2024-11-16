Asus dual-screen laptop with Arrow Lake-H CPU listed for close to $3,800 — new Zenbook Duo features Intel Ultra 9 285H, 32GB RAM, and 2TB SSD

A UAE and Middle East-based online retailer just listed a laptop that sports Intel’s upcoming Arrow Lake-H processor. Although it’s still marked as ‘Out of stock,’ Gear-up.me (h/t @momomo_us) lists an Asus Zenbook Duo laptop with updated specs.

The Zenbook Duo packs an Intel Core Ultra 9 285H chip, 32GB of RAM, 2TB SSD storage, and Windows 11 Pro. However, this dual-screen device isn’t the first to be spotted with the Arrow Lake-H CPU, as we’ve already seen Geekbench 6 benchmarks for the Dell Pro Max 16 with the same processor.

The website lists the Intel Core Ultra 9 285H with 24 cores and a max CPU frequency of 5.6 GHz, although Geekbench leaks and the previous generation Intel Core Ultra 9 185H only have 16 cores. The 24-core Intel Core Ultra processor would likely sport the HX moniker and have a 5.5 GHz boost clock, but we will have to wait until January 2025, when the company launches the Arrow Lake-H chips, to confirm that.

Intel says its Arrow Lake desktop CPU launch didn’t go as planned, although the company said it will release a patch within the coming month to fix its new processors’ gaming issues. We hope that Team Blue can avoid these problems with its Arrow Lake-H chips, specially designed for high-performance gaming and computing. Nevertheless, it had a relatively successful launch with its mobile-focused Lunar Lake chips, which could potentially beat Qualcomm’s Snapdragon X chips in the battery life department while avoiding the compatibility issues that still plague Windows on Arm systems.

Aside from the anticipated arrival of more powerful mobile chips from Intel, the company is also expected to launch budget-friendly desktop Arrow Lake-S processors at CES 2025. These 200T and 200 non-K chips will have 65W and 35W TDPs spread across Intel Core Ultra 5, 7, and 9. Alongside them, Team Blue will likely announce its more affordable B860 and H810 motherboards, finally allowing budget-conscious buyers to enjoy Intel’s Arrow Lake chips.

Hopefully, these chip launches would give Intel the breathing room it needs, especially as it’s still struggling after announcing a $1.6-billion loss in August. After all, Team Blue still has the edge in laptop and mobile computing (partly because of AMD’s own doing), even though Team Red is rapidly gaining on Intel’s dominance in the desktop space.