Asus showcases its first Intel Lunar Lake laptop — ExpertBook P5 (P5405) detailed

Asus has published a detailed overview of an upcoming Intel Lunar Lake laptop. The new Asus ExpertBook P5’s key attractions are laid bare in this pre-launch exposé. However, Asus steadfastly avoids mention of Intel Lunar Lake or any specific processor SKU. Instead, the processor is described as a “next-generation Intel Core Ultra,” with 45+ NPU TOPs.

Officially revealed during Computex last month, Intel’s Lunar Lake processors feature an NPU which offers 48 TOPS, and easily exceeds Microsoft’s minimum requirements for Copilot+ PCs. Actually, the Lunar Lake platform provides up to 120 total TOPS when the SoC is used as a three-AI engine architecture. So, we didn’t have to call in Sherlock Holmes to be certain that Asus is detailing a new Lunar Lake laptop here.

(Image credit: Asus)

Targeting professionals, the new Asus ExpertBook P5 has plenty of attractive qualities and features. The minimal modern design wraps the clamshell in “military-grade durable, premium aluminum,” with a “slim-bezel 2.5K 144 Hz anti-glare display,” as your focal point. Despite its touted strength and processing power the ExpertBook P5 (P5405) weighs just 1.3kg (2.87 pounds).

Asus product pages usually feature a specifications tab (as well as awards and support tabs), but we don’t have a full set of specs for this new Lunar Lake device, perhaps understandably. We do have a big section about the Intel processor – even though Lunar Lake isn’t specifically mentioned, as noted earlier.

(Image credit: Asus)

Accompanying the unspecified processor, buyers of the new Lunar Lake ExpertBook will be able to spec up to 32GB of RAM, and up to 3TB of storage (dual SSD slots, 1TB presumably soldered). A range of security features underline this device’s ‘pro’ credentials. Users will be protected by Asus Adaptive Lock IR camera biometrics, a discrete TPM 2.0, a webcam shield, and a Kensington Nano security slot. This Windows 11 Pro laptop offers Wi-Fi 7 networking as standard.

Other specs and features of the upcoming ExpertBook P5 (P5405) highlighted by Asus on this product page include its enhanced cooling system that is claimed to operate effectively whether the laptop lid is opened or closed. Asus also boasts of the device’s 180-degree hinge and the keyboard which has “larger keycaps and comfortable 1.5mm key travel.”

Asus says that we should expect to see the release of the ExpertBook P5 (P5405) in “H2 2024,” but earlier coverage points more precisely at Q3 2024. One thing is for sure, Intel will be keen to get its partners to make Lunar Lake AI PCs available ASAP to minimize any foothold the Qualcomm Snapdragon X Elite and AMD Ryzen AI 300 series processors get secure in this highly competitive market.