Compact RTX 4060-Powered Asus ROG Strix G16 gaming laptop is on sale for $1,549

Happy New Year and welcome to 2024. Today's deal is perfect for anyone who didn't get a gaming laptop under the tree and wants to treat themselves to a mobile computing solution. This system is not as powerful as a larger gaming desktop, but it only takes up a small portion of the space that a gaming rig does.

The Asus ROG Strix is on sale for $1,549 at Newegg and comes with a 16-inch screen that uses the latest 16:10 aspect ratio with a QHD resolution that supports frame rates up to 240 fps thanks to its high 240 Hz refresh rate. Be aware that you aren't always going to get anywhere near 240 fps in a lot of games at max resolution with high settings unless you tune the game to run at that framerate. CS GO, Apex Legends, and Fortnite are some of the games you can tweak to run higher frame rates and lower graphics fidelity without lowering the gaming experience.

Inside the ROG Strix G16 chassis is an Nvidia GeForce RTX 4060 mobile GPU, Intel Core i9-13980HX processor, 16GB of 4800 MHz DDR5 memory, and a 1TB NVMe PCIe SSD for installing your favorite games. I've noticed a lot of the deal prices on laptops with similar-ish specs seem to be hovering around the $1,500 mark in the last few months, with slight variations depending on component setups.

Asus ROG Strix G16 (RTX 4060): now $1,549 at Newegg (was $1,799)

A compact gaming laptop with a high-refresh-rate 16-inch QHD screen that allows 240Hz gaming in certain titles at the appropriate settings. Inside the Asus ROG Strix G16 is an Intel Core i9-13980HX processor, Nvidia RTX 4060 laptop GPU, 16GB of DDR5 RAM, and a 1TB NVMe PCIe SSD for storage.

The right side of the ROG Strix G16 is home to 2x USB 3.2 Gen2 Type-A ports, with the left side featuring 1x Thunderbolt 4 port, 1x USB 3.2 Gen2 Type-C port, a GbE port, 1x HDMI 2.1 port, and 3.5mm audio jack. There is plenty of connectivity for your peripherals or to connect to an external monitor.

We've had the chance to review and benchmark the Asus ROG Strix G16 albeit with a slightly different hardware configuration. This version has a better screen, but less powerful GPU, so take that into account when it comes to the benchmarks, but as for the CPU, keyboard, and chassis - they are the same.