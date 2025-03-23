Compal Adapt X modular laptop design wins award after taking a leaf from the Framework playbook

Leading laptop ODM Compal has won another iF Design Award 2025 for a quirky concept product. The Compal Adapt X is described as a modular laptop, and it is immediately quite clear it takes a leaf out of the Framework laptop playbook. It is also something of a hybrid / convertible, with the components being usable slotted together, or independently. Compal says this concept design is appealing to customers because it offers multiple usage modes, reduced upgrade frequency, and should cut down on e-waste. Of course, Compal's customers are laptop OEMs, so it is up to them whether this design ever hits the retail space.

The above main image shows the Compal Adapt X broken down as far as consumers will take it, we suppose. Sadly, the accompanying text is not very detailed. To the left you can see the 14-inch model's screen, to the right is a 16-inch screen, with a keyboard deck in front of it and a modular dock to the right. Compal's idea seems to be that the product is sold with both screen sizes, and the user decides which they need for the day, perhaps.

With the extended stand under the screen, it looks like the laptop as a whole will be pretty strong / rigid when put together. The stand can also be flexed back, as in one of the lifestyle photos provided by Compal. This looks similar to how an old Lenovo Yoga tablet design worked.

We mentioned Framework in the headline, and the main overlap here is the USB-C connected I/O which you see separated in the top image. Compal says this dock can offer "expanded IO ports and modular AI units." We also wonder if there is some kind of extra hardware in the area between the screen and the keyboard deck in the 16-inch screen. It could also be an extra battery, AI accelerator, or dGPU - but that isn't discussed by Compal.

Another thing not highlighted by Compal, but visible in the image featuring two fully assembled laptops, are the left-side ports. This view suggests further configurable I/O options in the 16-inch config. In the image we see the left side is ready for a headset, a USB-C, and two large mystery connectors…

Lastly, remember Compal designs and shows these concepts to its OEM customers, and while some of the ideas might seem amazing, and may get partially adopted, we rarely see any of these concepts make it to retail unchanged. This Compal Adapt X modular laptop design's headline claim to fame that it "extends the lifecycle of notebooks, addressing electronic waste concerns," and sadly that isn't something the average 'evil mega corporation' is usually interested in.

Earlier in the month we reported on another interesting and award-winning Compal design concept, the Infinite Laptop with a 14- to 18-inch horizontally extending screen.