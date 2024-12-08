Acer Swift 16 AI 3K OLED Intel Lunar Lake laptop drops down to $899

If you're in the market for an AI-ready laptop with a screen that's built to impress, you've got to check out this deal. Right now at Best Buy, you can find the Acer Swift 16 AI laptop for just $899, saving $300 off the asking price of $1,199. This sleek laptop features a 16-inch 3K OLED touchscreen panel and is powered by an Intel Core Ultra 7 256V processor. As far as laptops in this class go, this is definitely an offer worth taking a closer look at.

You don't want to be hasty when it comes to picking out a laptop. There's a lot to take into consideration, from its processing power and memory to little details that will make or break your experience. If you want to see what we recommend for folk with an eye on the sleek Ultrabook market, check out our list of the Best Ultrabooks and Premium Laptops 2024 to see what's leading the way and how the Acer Swift 16 AI stacks up against the competition. Keep in mind this Acer deal nicely undercuts those premium rivals.

Acer Swift 16 AI: now $899 at Best Buy (was $1,199)

The Acer Swift 16 AI laptop features a 3K OLED touchscreen panel and is powered by an Intel Core Ultra 7 Series 2 processor. It comes with a 1TB internal SSD and 16GB of RAM for storage.

This edition of the Acer Swift 16 AI features an Intel Core Ultra 7 256V processor, which is designed with AI functionality in mind. It has a base speed of 2.2 GHz but can reach as high as 4.8 GHz. The Acer Swift 16 AI has a 16-inch OLED touchscreen for video output with a 3K resolution that measures 2,880 x 1,800 pixels. This screen can also get fairly bright, reaching as high as 340 Nits, or HDR500. The hardware is encased in an aluminum, lightweight chassis with a 1,440p QHD camera mounted in the top center of the screen's bezel.

This particular Acer Swift 16 features 16GB of LPDDR5X memory, which is soldered, so consider this RAM limit very carefully. As far as storage goes, you get a 1TB internal SSD. It has four USB ports total including two Thunderbolt 4 (USB4) ports and two USB 3.2 Type-A ports. It comes with an HDMI 2.1 port for convenient video output. It has a built-in microphone as well as a 3.5mm jack for audio devices.

It's not clear for how long this laptop offer will be available but you can check it out right now over at the Acer Swift 16 AI gaming laptop product page at Best Buy.