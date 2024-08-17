Core i7, RTX 4060 gaming laptop is now only $1,199 at Amazon

Right now, at Amazon, you can find the 15-inch MSI Katana 15 gaming laptop at one of its lowest prices. This gaming laptop usually costs around $1,399, but today, it's been discounted to $1,199. According to CamelCamelCamel, this is the lowest price ever for the MSI Katana 15, but it's not the first time it's been this low.
We reviewed a slightly different version of the MSI Katana 15 last year and were very pleased with our overall experience, rating it at 4.5 out of 5 stars. It even made our list of best gaming laptops for 2024, ranking as our number one budget alternative pick. The price was already pretty reasonable; this discount only sweetened the deal.
MSI Katana 15 Gaming Laptop: now $1199 at Amazon (was $1399)
The MSI Katana 15 has a 13th-generation Intel Core i7 processor and an RTX 4060 GPU. It's got a 1TB internal SSD for storage and 32 GB of DDR5. You can't beat this price for a gaming laptop in this class.
Under the hood of this gaming beast is an Intel i7-13620H, which is capable of reaching speeds as high as 4.9 GHz. This is paired with an RTX 4060 GPU, which outputs to a 15-inch screen. The panel has an FHD resolution and a maximum refresh rate of 144 Hz.
It has a 1TB internal SSD and 32GB of LPDDR5 memory for storage. There are quite a few ports to choose from, including an HDMI port for video output, an Ethernet port for hardwired network connections, and a slew of USB ports. You've got a USB Type-C port, two USB 3.2 Gen 1 Type-A ports, and one USB 2.0 Type-A port. A 3.5mm audio jack is included for connecting external audio peripherals as well.
Visit the MSI Katana 15 gaming laptop product page for more details and purchase options.
Ash Hill is a contributing writer for Tom's Hardware with a wealth of experience in the hobby electronics, 3D printing and PCs. She manages the Pi projects of the month and much of our daily Raspberry Pi reporting while also finding the best coupons and deals on all tech.