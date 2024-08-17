Core i7, RTX 4060 gaming laptop is now only $1,199 at Amazon

Right now, at Amazon, you can find the 15-inch MSI Katana 15 gaming laptop at one of its lowest prices. This gaming laptop usually costs around $1,399, but today, it's been discounted to $1,199. According to CamelCamelCamel, this is the lowest price ever for the MSI Katana 15, but it's not the first time it's been this low.

We reviewed a slightly different version of the MSI Katana 15 last year and were very pleased with our overall experience, rating it at 4.5 out of 5 stars. It even made our list of best gaming laptops for 2024, ranking as our number one budget alternative pick. The price was already pretty reasonable; this discount only sweetened the deal.

MSI Katana 15 Gaming Laptop: now $1199 at Amazon (was $1399)

The MSI Katana 15 has a 13th-generation Intel Core i7 processor and an RTX 4060 GPU. It's got a 1TB internal SSD for storage and 32 GB of DDR5. You can't beat this price for a gaming laptop in this class.

Under the hood of this gaming beast is an Intel i7-13620H, which is capable of reaching speeds as high as 4.9 GHz. This is paired with an RTX 4060 GPU, which outputs to a 15-inch screen. The panel has an FHD resolution and a maximum refresh rate of 144 Hz.

It has a 1TB internal SSD and 32GB of LPDDR5 memory for storage. There are quite a few ports to choose from, including an HDMI port for video output, an Ethernet port for hardwired network connections, and a slew of USB ports. You've got a USB Type-C port, two USB 3.2 Gen 1 Type-A ports, and one USB 2.0 Type-A port. A 3.5mm audio jack is included for connecting external audio peripherals as well.

