Dell's 16-inch G16 gaming laptop drops to $949

With the weeks flying by, it's not long till everyone is back to school, and if you're looking for a shiny new laptop before you go back, this deal might appeal to you. This modern 16-inch laptop can not only service your needs for day-to-day productivity tasks, but with its powerful Nvidia RTX 4060 discrete graphics card, it will also be more than capable of satisfying any gaming urges.

To find this deal, pop over to Dell.com, where you'll find today's deal on the Dell G16 gaming laptop for just $949—reduced from $1,299, saving $350 off the MSRP. The G16 is a capable laptop for work or gaming thanks to its Intel Core i7-13650HX 14-core processor and RTX 4060 GPU with 8GB of VRAM. It also comes with 16 GB of DDR5 memory and a 1TB NVMe PCIe M.2 SSD for storing your OS and games library.

The G16 comes with a high-resolution 2560x1600 pixel QHD+ screen that measures 16 inches. It also features a 100% DCI-P3 color gamut, 3ms response time, and a blisteringly fast 240Hz refresh rate. Plus, it also supports Nvidia G-Sync and DDS technologies.

Dell G16 (RTX 4060) Gaming Laptop: now $949 at Dell (was $1,299)



The Dell G16 has a 16-inch screen that has a QHD+ resolution of 2560x1600 pixels with a 240Hz refresh rate. Powering the laptop is a 13th Gen Intel Core i7-13650HX, Nvidia RTX 4060 GPU with 8GB of VRAM, 16GB of DDR5 RAM - 4800MHz, and 1TB of storage.

For typing and gaming the G16 comes with a Cherry MX RGB backlit mechanical keyboard for more responsive gaming. For connectivity, there are the usual ports, consisting of 1 x headset/microphone combo port, 1 RJ45 Ethernet port for a network connection, 3 x USB 3.2 Gen 1 ports for most peripherals, 1 x HDMI 2.1 port for connecting to an external monitor, and 1 x USB-C 3.2 Gen 2 port with DisplayPort for fast transfer speeds and compliant monitor connections.